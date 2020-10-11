Instantly, my terror-stricken mind filled with visions of those seemingly gentle church women sprouting devil horns and tails, their eyes glowing yellow and fanged teeth bared as their hands transformed into massive, beastly claws.

I had no idea those ladies had it in ’em.

Gotta love a child’s imagination, and the one that belongs to my 6-year-old son, Kaleb, is certainly exceptional. Now that we’re in the Halloween season, Kaleb’s mind has been preoccupied with all sorts of spooky silliness and other shenanigans.

This year, Kaleb says he wants to be a ghost. In fact, he wants me, his mommy and baby brother, Kason, to join him as ghosts. When asked if he’s going to be the scariest ghost in town, he remarked, “Even more scary than that, Daddy.”

My boy’s no slacker.

Kaleb will make a fine ghost, but if he starts having second thoughts, I reckon he’d make a top-notch mad scientist as well. He recently used a small piece of cardboard to invent a nifty remote that can control people’s walking and running speeds.

As one of his lab rats, I can vouch for its effectiveness.