Old, yellowed tape holds the envelope closed. Funny things written on the envelope, like “Dear Postman, D-Liver D-Letter D-Sooner D-Better,” as well as short messages about our boyfriends, with ”Flower Power” and “Peace” drawings!

That was the late 60s and early 70s. Cathy was my best friend. Even after they moved out of our neighborhood, we stayed friends for years.

I invited her to my wedding in 1979, which was our last communication, apparently. Her letters dropped off after that, although I have some notes from two dozen of her old letters. I’ve been reading through, trying to glean information that might yet lead me to her.

Who were the relatives that she mentioned? Those return addresses – at whose home was she staying? Did she ever move to Florida with her high school sweetheart? Somewhere I found the name of the fellow she married.

Her older brother, Billy, was a good-looking fellow. Of course, I had a crush on him, but I don’t remember that he paid any attention to his little sister and her friend. Once we were goofing off in his room, jumping on his bed, when the bedframe crashed to the floor. I don’t recall that we got in trouble, but we must’ve. Later, they moved out into the country, and I’d go visit her there. One time Billy went with us down to the river to go swimming. I think I still have a fuzzy photo of him getting ready to go into the water.

I’m not sure why I grasp onto those old memories. We were elementary school buddies; she wasn’t my only “best” friend, though certainly one of the closest.

We’d spend time with each other’s families, staying at each other’s homes – especially after they moved. Those were the nicest, long, uninterrupted visits.

I loved her parents. You know the nursery rhyme, “…she could eat no lean… he could eat no fat…” Well, I might have that backwards. He was thin, she was heavy. It didn’t mean anything to me. They were happy people; I don’t remember any unkind words, ever.

One of the fun things about visiting them, especially after they finished building their house, was the kohlrabi or turnips her dad had planted. I’d never pulled up a plant in the front yard, washed it off and started chewing like we did then.

Cathy used to go on vacation with us. One time we camped at the wild horse round up at Chincoteague, Va. The looks on our pre-teen faces were so concerned as we petted the ponies. Certainly, we thought of ourselves as the most sensitive of young ladies!

How special it would be, even after all these years, if the postman would just deliver…her to me.