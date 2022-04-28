Susan Anderson: A memorable Passover – with kids!

When we were kids, Mom would take us to visit family in Brooklyn. If it was Passover, we’d sit in awe of the unusual ceremony.

We remember different parts – my older brother remembers our grandfather circling the table with the wrapped Afikomen on his shoulder. Grandpa read the Haggadah in Hebrew, with responses and “A-meen!” from family, all the men wearing yarmulkes.

With our grandmother’s stern countenance and her eye upon us, I’m sure none of us children made a peep. I say “eye” because she only had one, due to an accident when she was young. Her artificial eye would somehow be looking right at each of us – individually, at the same time!

This Passover we repeated the tradition of having children at the table – our grandsons, 4-year old Peter and toddler Henry. Several times their innocent antics caused giggle-filled interruptions.

Our younger son has taken over the duties of leader. Eric’s very capable, though this was only his second time leading. He, in humorous and impromptu fashion, created several shortcuts when it became obvious that a long Seder wasn’t going to work with the kidlings.

Peter was wide-eyed and attentive, especially after settling himself in Uncle J.M.’s lap. Uncle was quite helpful, assisting his nephew in asking the four questions – appropriately abbreviated for the youngster, which was quite cute. In his eagerness to participate, Peter also helped with the matzo, though his timing wasn’t quite right.

During the retelling of God’s blessings, we recite “Da-yenu” after each miracle, meaning it would have been enough. Our sweet grandson, coming in late with his enthusiastic “Da-yenu!”, created more chuckles.

Then he was to go to the door to look for Elijah. He wasn’t quite sure who he is, but obediently went to check. (We all had a laugh imagining a knock on the door of a Jewish family celebrating Passover – just when the youngster is looking for Elijah!) He had quite a time looking for the Afikomen, but Uncle helped. Peter was confused about getting a reward for finding a cracker, but accepted it anyway.

Twenty-two month old-Henry did not have “attentive” in his vocabulary, though he was fascinated when we sang “Da-yenu” and thumped the table. He was momentarily occupied with bites of lettuce – he did like dipping it in the saltwater (grimaced and wanted more). He wasn’t too thrilled with the dry Matzo, but thought the grape juice was perfect. I don’t remember how many foodstuffs I handed him, but at the end there was a representation of every morsel beneath his chair.

At one point I thought he should be pushed up against the table. He’d obviously not previously been introduced to a tablecloth as he promptly pulled it up and put his head under it - several times before I could control my mirth and pull him back.

Ours was a joyous occasion, remembering the Lord’s delivering the Hebrews from bondage, while recognizing the Messiah, our Passover lamb. It was even more festive with laughter which had us and our guest nearly choking on our wine.

Next year might not be in Jerusalem, but it will be awesome!

Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.