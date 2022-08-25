Susan Anderson: A road less traveled – in Ireland, part 2

The trip to Ireland was so incredible that I often replay it over and over in my mind. That is, when I’m not immersed in reviewing photos and videos on my computer!

With my encouragement, my traveling companion was a good sport about the “extracurricular activities” in which she found herself. There were afternoons when we were free to explore on our own – several days in particular were memorable.

When our tour bus arrived in Limerick, we stopped by the Treaty Stone, dated 1691. The treaty, signed on that stone after the war between William III of England (known as William of Orange) and his father in law King James II. This marked the successful accession to the throne of William and his wife Mary Stuart, daughter of King James II. There must be some interesting tales regarding that family conflict!

Across the water, we could see a huge stone edifice, “King John’s Castle.” After we checked into our hotel in Limerick, I informed my friend that we were going to go visit the King’s palace.

Map in hand, we headed out, but weren’t making progress toward our intended objective. Pausing on a sidewalk, map spread out between us, we were approached by a woman and her children. Thank the Lord for friendly Irish people! She informed us that we were headed toward neighborhoods that shouldn’t be on our itinerary.

Ever so grateful to avoid a potentially uncomfortable situation, we followed her advice, using her instructions.

In our wanderings, we came across the restored 1843 Potato Market, Merchant’s Quay, where ships unloaded potatoes for distribution through Ireland. Iron rings and chains can still be seen in the walls where the ships would tie up.

Crossing over to King’s Island, long before we made it to the castle, we found a huge church – the impressive medieval St. Mary’s Cathedral, built around 1168 - still used as a church. The church yard included old, old tombs and tombstones, scattered about like a kind of ancient maze. Some of the tombs were built into the church building.

Continuing on to King John’s Castle, we were disappointed to find that it was about to close. We took photos of each other by the towers, the extent of our visit. On the way back, we passed Fanning’s Castle ruins from the 16th or 17th century, and the ruins of a 15th century medieval home. How I wish I could post photos with this column!

We discovered later that a direct route to the castle might have taken 15 minutes with less than a mile walk from our hotel. Due to our convoluted travels, we used the entire afternoon to walk an unknown number of miles, finally ending back at the George Hotel in Limerick. A well-deserved meal capped off an exciting and adventurous afternoon.

And my sore-footed travel buddy didn’t even get frustrated with me after our tortuous excursion. Think of all that we’d have missed, exploring some of the history of Limerick, Ireland!