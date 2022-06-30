Susan Anderson: A story of our times

This is a story, though not a fable, nor a fairy tale. It is an account about family, individuals incredibly dedicated to one another, but whose devotion could be challenged.

To give us a sense of the varied meanings of “family,” Merriam and Webster state that “families are a group of persons united by the ties of marriage, blood, or adoption, constituting a single household… the basic unit in society… regarded as equivalent to the traditional family… persons of common ancestry… a group of people united by certain convictions or a common affiliation.” https://www.merriam- webster.com/dictionary/family

Most families, unless some dysfunction causes a shift in loyalty, are what we call “tight.” We stand up for one another, we have each other’s backs. Even if we don’t completely agree on individual philosophies or faiths, there is that “tie that binds.”

Blood ties are strong. I notice this in our own families, my husband’s and mine. Even when we don’t know each other well by fault of distance or time, there is a connection. There are cousins on both sides which we wouldn’t hesitate to support if there was a need. There are those we see only every few years but whose companionship we covet.

This is true of families all over the world. Families who take in their elders for safe keeping are not unusual. We know of families who bring distant relatives into their fold. And there are some bold and courageous families who bring strangers into their circle of love – especially through adoption.

Family. A term that brings a sense of security and love – and commitment.

So, what happens when a disastrous event affects the family? Generally, the family rallies around, helping the one in need.

What of the tragic event that affects the family but for which the family must withhold support? This happens when a family member commits a crime that the family cannot condone.

In recent years, we’ve seen both – the family that conceals the offender, and also the family who stands up against the injustice committed and turns in the criminal. How heartbreaking, but how honest and true to ethics our society counts as right.

What agony that family must endure, but they do it for the sake of righteousness. They aren’t blind to the truth, and they don’t let those “blood ties” interfere with fact.

Now wonder… What other institutions in our nation serve as family? Church family, workplace family, even neighborhood families.

Then consider some of the strongest ties that exist outside of the blood relationship. Do those family members blindly support one another despite evidence of wrongdoing?

Will any step outside of the comfort of the “family” to stand for righteousness?

Now think about our political parties – families if you will – and wonder at those strong enough to stand against the tide of popular falsehoods embraced by their own family.

Are any of you, like me, on the verge of divorcing yourself from that family?

