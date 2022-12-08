Susan Anderson: An incredible, awesome, indescribable woman

She was my number one fan, but she would never let me write about her. Unless it was funny, silly stories.

How the birds would line up on her back porch in the morning, wanting to be fed. When she ran out of seed, she would give them crushed matzo crackers. We joked that they must’ve been Jewish birds, keeping kosher with that breakfast.

Aunt Shirley passed away last week. I found out accidentally, reading email when I woke in the middle of the night. It had been a long time since I sobbed like that. Husband awakened to share in my grief.

We were blessed to have seen her in September, though briefly. We celebrated her 90th birthday at a Brooklyn restaurant – delayed by two years by the pandemic. Many of the cousins were there. She didn’t say much during the meal, but kept gazing down the table at her loved ones. She said how good it was to see the family.

Even at 92, she was stubborn. I opted to walk with her to the bathroom, holding her hand. But on the way back, she walked in front of me with her cane, left arm askew for balance. Wanting to be helpful, I grasped the back of her waistband. I was scolded though she softened when I shared that was how I often walked with Husband.

That was too awkward of a time for making new memories. Too many people, too long of a table, too public for intimacy. But it gave her heart happiness. We had already made our memories.

I’m so looking forward to the stories we’ll hear from the cousins. We, my two brothers and I, don’t have as many memories, growing up in Virginia, far from family in New York.

Our aunt, when she was healthy, was always going, moving, looking for excitement. When we shared vacations, she’d want us in the bars in the evenings for dancing. She couldn’t understand our family, which didn’t crave those thrills.

Shirley was independent, to the point of making life difficult, even dangerous. One Florida vacation, she became angry that my brother didn’t take her along for car repairs. She took off, walking on the highway with her cane. When he came by to pick her up, she at first refused even to acknowledge him.

Later in life she fell often but refused using a walker. A most intelligent woman, who managed her affairs by herself nearly to the end, she wouldn’t acknowledge growing older.

She was a generous woman. Married once, but without children, she had the freedom to bless the lives of her nieces and nephews. Once when I was a young teen, she carted me off to shop for clothing, buying me the first and only tall, fashionable boots I ever owned. I think she was secretly thinking that her Virginia relatives were kind of dowdy.

There is a Shirley-sized empty place in our hearts. It will never be filled.