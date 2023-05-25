Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Husband is getting irritated with me every time I complain about the new baseball rules. Not that my baseball knowledge is anything to impress, but certainly I’m not the only complainer, am I?

Clocks limiting pitchers’ and batters’ time to prep for the action, bases that are larger so the runners can steal a base easier, and something about how the defenses shifts in the outfield. Not sure about that last one; will have to study on it.

So, I’ve been perusing the commentary in the sports sections of our O-A News. The commentators are all excited about the games being 20 or 25 minutes shorter. Twenty minutes out of a three-plus hour game? That’s barely enough time for a bathroom break and a refill of Kool-Aid. We should get excited about 20 minutes?

Columnist Paul Newberry offended me right off (well, in his fifth paragraph) with “Baseball was in desperate need of a makeover if it was to have any chance of enticing new fans who don’t qualify for an AARP card.” I just read a couple of blogs about the average demographics for baseball fans, which is about 57. Which is close to qualifying for the card in question.

During tonight’s sports segment, the newscaster was interviewing an expert sportscaster, in this case, Bob Costas. I was just as likely to start fussing at him as anyone. His basic argument is based largely on shaving off 25 minutes from a long game. He said that the fans want a faster game, with more excitement.

Interestingly, Bob also said that they have gone back, looking at clips of the game, and found that most of the time the pitches and hits were within the new clock timing.

What I don’t want to see is the players becoming frustrated with the time clock restrictions. Especially the hitters. Seems like they’re at a disadvantage anyway, with the umpires calling strikes or balls – when clearly, by my eyes on the strike box – it was rarely a penalty.

Back to the shifts. The new shift rule states that “all four infielders must be on the infield dirt or grass, with two on each side of second base.” Wow, this makes me wonder if the call will be “offsides” or “encroachment”! Wouldn’t that be an easy rule to observe? Although if football teams can’t seem to manage counting all the players on the field, perhaps it will be difficult for baseball players to count off. Maybe they’ll add an “infield line manager” to the roster to ensure that they stay where they’re put.

Well, would someone like to share their “Baseball for Dummies” book? Oh, but no – that book would not yet be updated. Guess I’d better wait ‘til the new version is published.

I’ll be watching baseball this season. Watching and trying to keep up with the changes!