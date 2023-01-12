Susan Anderson: Anticipation, delay and finally ...

“Gramma! We’re coming to Opelika for Christmas!”

So thankful for the enthusiasm of our 5-year-old grandson. No matter that his exclamation began several weeks before Christmas, and every day since, even with Christmas Day behind us. Perhaps it’s a good thing he can’t read the calendar yet.

Initially they were to arrive on Christmas Day. However, Husband received a call that the other Mrs. Anderson and the 5-year-old were sick. Maybe they could come the day after Christmas.

Then we got notice of the 2-year-old’s double ear infection. Maybe they’d be able to come on the 28th.

Then we got notice of the improved health of both grandsons, but the two adult Andersons had food poisoning. Or had eaten some nasty food. They could not travel until they recovered.

The next day they called. They had not recovered. In fact, they were having serious stomach pains. I advised, as we used to do, they should avoid all food and just drink Gatorade for a day or so. Let the stomachs rest. Yes, they’d be hungry, but it works.

We got notice, finally - they’d arrive on the 30th. Just five days past their original arrival date. Though, sadly, five fewer days for us to enjoy their company.

(Looking back at our 2022 calendar, we’ve not had a visit since Easter. Sometimes the two hours between here and there might as well be 20. Feels like it anyway.)

So, our tree stayed up until we were able to have Christmas with our long-distance Andersons.

It’s a good thing we aren’t totally guided by the December calendar. Christmas is a matter of the heart anyway.

The gifts were a hit. The 5-year-old, with his new electronic microphone, danced around making little boy noises. Sometimes loud little boy noises. Often, little boy noises sounded like a chipmunk voice or with echoes. But he was happy, and it kept him busy. This, the grandson who rarely sits still. (Though I did find him later intently studying some family photos. I was able to sit with him and point out who was who. This really intrigued him.)

Later (thankfully) he took the microphone outside. I don’t think the neighbors minded as the sound was dispersed in the wind.

The 2-year-old was fascinated by the gift of a table-top train set, spending hours walking the vehicles around the track. This one is entertained by anything with wheels. In fact, he also enjoyed playing with trucks and a wagon outside. Our older son took a video, asking the boy how the wagon got to be upside down and the toys all scattered about. The 2-year-old’s response was precious, for he innocently shared that it was an accident.

Those three days went by quickly. It’s a good thing memories are easily made.

I’m already looking ahead at the calendar for the grandson’s next “Coming to Opelika!”!

Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.