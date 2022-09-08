Susan Anderson: Being vulnerable

Aren’t we all vulnerable, in one way or another, or in multiple ways? This truth became very real to me recently.

Through life I cannot remember any situation where I didn’t voluntarily commit to hospitalization. Tonsils, spine surgeries, plantar fasciotomies, there is a long list – all to improve quality of life (even when it didn’t work out quite that way!).

This time it was involuntary, however no one had to twist my arm. It caught me by surprise. It was more than essential, and for relief, I was more than agreeable.

I was supposed to be at the beach with a friend, a long, overdue time away.

It all started, we think, from having COVID in February. I’d had both vaccinations and one booster before then. It was a mild version; I really didn’t suffer more than the inconvenience of developing a cough and being really weary.

The cough never resolved. It must be what they are referring to as “long COVID.” The doctors shared about how much they don’t know about the effect on the lungs. Obviously. The cough led to wheezing, then to a worse cough, and finally, pneumonia.

As I became less active due to the cough, it must have weakened me more.

Pneumonia is painful. I’d had it at other times in my life, but my foggy brain didn’t register the seriousness this time. This has really taken me down. It’ll take a long time to get healthy again.

Being hospitalized while so ill, there isn’t much that one can do for oneself. Depending on others so much made me feel incredibly vulnerable.

After five days of excellent care in the hospital, there was improvement. Slow walks around the floor quad became possible, albeit with coughing fits. As I became more independent, I felt less helpless.

While I was at East Alabama Health, it became obvious that I was not alone in my vulnerability. There’s the med tech who is enduring a life-long disease. Yet she works with cheer and efficiency, even in her pain. Actually, there were at least two techs who shared their challenges.

So many nurses had contracted COVID – and recovered to come back, dedicated to their patients. They have long-term effects, undoubtedly permanent vulnerabilities.

Then there’s the sweet nurse who shared her secret for cough relief (native honey and a bit of fresh ginger.) Her vulnerability – missing her family back home.

So, it’s not a matter of having vulnerabilities, but rising above them.

When we touch another life, our task is to encourage and support.

Even if, in some way, that makes us more vulnerable.

Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.