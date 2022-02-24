Susan Anderson: Every Christmas, a special gift from grandma

It’s odd how some slight thing will bring her to mind, even though she’s been gone a while. That slight thing this past Christmas was underwear.

My memory isn’t clear as to when it started, but long ago my mother-in-law decided that our sons needed new underthings every Christmas. It was fun to have them open their gifts and exclaim “Underwear!” as if it was something unique and unexpected. They were effective at making her feel good about that simple, predictable gift.

The boys could count on at least that one gift among many from Grandma every Christmas. She was a generous woman.

This year we gifted a package of underthings to our younger son, in her memory. The card on the package said, “From Grandma.” He understood.

I loved my mother-in-law. The typical conflicts didn’t exist. She accepted me as one of her own. Especially after her son and I gifted her with grandsons.

Besides gift-giving, she was generous in other ways, especially with those grandsons. After they were born, we began a yearly drive to their home in Florida, sometime more than once a year. My favorite memories are of her with the boys.