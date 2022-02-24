Susan Anderson: Every Christmas, a special gift from grandma

It’s odd how some slight thing will bring her to mind, even though she’s been gone a while. That slight thing this past Christmas was underwear.
My memory isn’t clear as to when it started, but long ago my mother-in-law decided that our sons needed new underthings every Christmas. It was fun to have them open their gifts and exclaim “Underwear!” as if it was something unique and unexpected. They were effective at making her feel good about that simple, predictable gift.
The boys could count on at least that one gift among many from Grandma every Christmas. She was a generous woman.
This year we gifted a package of underthings to our younger son, in her memory. The card on the package said, “From Grandma.” He understood.
I loved my mother-in-law. The typical conflicts didn’t exist. She accepted me as one of her own. Especially after her son and I gifted her with grandsons.
Besides gift-giving, she was generous in other ways, especially with those grandsons. After they were born, we began a yearly drive to their home in Florida, sometime more than once a year. My favorite memories are of her with the boys.
We have photos of her with them on the couch, reading books. In another, she’s in the swimming pool with both of them. I don’t have a photo of it, other than the one in my heart, but I can see her spontaneous laughter that certain Christmas holiday. We had just arrived and were inspecting the pool. I pushed our sons in, clothes and all.
The woman had a wonderful sense of humor.
She was not finicky about having little boys in her home. She did put a plastic tablecloth on the floor for their wet swimsuits when it was snack time. But if the wet towels didn’t get caught up right away, it was OK. Toys scattered by the pool or on the den floor seemed to belong there.
The pull out couch was opened for them in a guest bedroom. It didn’t matter if their suitcase contents were scattered about or if the bed wasn’t tidied up every morning. Her love for them overcame any need for orderly housekeeping.
When we’d arrive after our long journey, there were always just-baked “brownies” on the counter. They were actually a Texas sheet-cake, but the boys knew it as a special treat for them, no matter the title. If they’d cooled off, she’d let them have some even if it was late.
Her home was a welcoming place, the refrigerator stocked with choice foods. She bought a special microwave hot dog cooker for one of their favorite lunches.
We inherited the telephone magnet from her refrigerator. The boys would love to push the receiver to tease her that a real call was coming in. She’d just laugh.
Her love was evident in many ways. Not just at Christmas time.