Susan Anderson: For the love of trees

One of the rare bits of knowledge I’ve retained from studying Forest Management is the identification of tree species. Not to say that I remember any more than those “bits,” but it still fascinates me to be able to recognize some of them.

Rarely can I do this, though, without the aid of Google, a knowledgeable person, or one of my remaining textbooks from college. I have also obtained some less technical identification books that are almost always most helpful, me being a little less than academic these days.

At Virginia Tech, there were dozens of species that had to be memorized by name, Latin name and specific characteristics. At odd times, some peculiar Latin name will yet come to me. “Quercus,” “Acer,” “Fagus”… I suppose those scientific names became part of my subconscious those many years ago. It’s only satisfying to recall them, though, if I know that the Latin applies to the correct tree.

Strangely, I can still recognize the bark of a white oak, the shape of a black or red oak leaf, and the distinct smell of a sassafras leaf when it is crushed. Uniquely, the Latin name of one variety of sassafras is “Sassafras albidum,” a tree that has the same common name as the genus name. (The second word is the species, more specific to the exact plant.)

The spicy, lemony-lime smell is so particular to sassafras that I can identify it with just a whiff of the scent. Even more so to look at the leaves, many of which are mitten-shaped, some with none, and some with three lobes - all on the same tree. (Mulberry is the only other tree that comes to mind with differently-shaped leaves all on one tree, but there may be others, considering my limited “rememberer.”)

I’ve never used any part of the tree for tea or any medicinal purpose. The odor and leaves, and knowing what it is, just gives me a “feel good” experience.

Many times, I have dug up and brought home sassafras seedlings when we’ve traveled to forest places. Frustratingly, if they survived the trip, they have not survived planting in our yard. Maybe I didn’t dig the roots deep enough, or perhaps they dried out too much in the wind of our open truck bed.

So, I was delighted when I found a sassafras seedling voluntarily having taken up residence at the base of one of our azalea bushes! It is now about 6 feet tall, and most lovely! Sometimes I pluck a leaf just to experience the scent again.

My failing is not having transplanted it when it was small. Its roots are so entwined in those of the bush that it cannot be extracted. With our utility lines underneath, Husband is telling me it has to go.

I am heartbroken, if it can be said of losing a tree, my favorite tree, the one I remember most fondly. When can I ever find a replacement?