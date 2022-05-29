Susan Anderson: If you give a Gramma a minute…

“If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” came to mind this morning. It started with a cookie, then one thing led to another…

My intention when visiting my son and his family last weekend was to simply enjoy their company. The grandsons are both sweet and challenging, at 2 and 4 1/2. The 2 year old is holding his own with the customary age-appropriate behavior.

This morning the family had places to be, and I had some computer tasks to attend to. So off they went with an admonishment not to be sidetracked by playing with the dog.

The dog wasn’t the distraction.

After setting up the computer and a quick breakfast, I went to put some items into the recycling bin. Seeing that the bin was full, I went to find an empty box to contain the overflow.

Finding a moderately empty box of Pull-ups, I remembered the partial box in the one grandson’s room. So, I moved all of the Pull-ups into one box, leaving the other empty.

Then I noticed one discarded on the floor, and when I went to put it in the diaper pail, I saw that the diaper pail was full. So, I pulled out the trash bag and tied it.

Remembering another diaper pail in the little one’s room, I went to pull out that bag, too.

When I went to the kitchen to get new trash bags, I noticed that the storage area under the sink was congested. There being new cleaning products on the counter, I went to organize so I could put them under the sink, too. That was hopeless, but I did find the trash bags.

The trash bags reminded me to take out the kitchen trash.

When I went outside, I saw that the trash and recycle cans were still down by the street. Convincing myself that the long haul up the steep driveway would save steps for my son, after three gravity-challenging trips I was done, but sweating.

Making a mental note to get a shower later, I remembered that I had emptied that box to use for recycling. Going back for the box, I realized I had not replaced the diaper pail bags. Back to the kitchen.

Then, box in hand, I went to put it out by the recycling bin, which was full. Moving some items to the empty box, I decided instead to take them out to the recycling trash can. Then I moved the rest of the recycle items to the empty box so they would have room for more recyclable trash.

Noticing the dog, I realized she had not been outside for a while. So, I walked her out and was gratified when she was obedient to “go potty, Genevieve!”.

Finally, I went for my shower, and with the computer still waiting, I now had a topic for a column.

It would have been easier if I’d just had a cookie.

