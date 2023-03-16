With chemotherapy, there is plenty - or very little - nourishment during the cycles of infusions and the rests in between. There were warnings about this, but you don’t know until the experience is yours.

For about two days after infusion, everything is relatively good. Tiredness yes, but in general I can handle most aspects of my life. Then, the nausea kicks in.

For seven or eight days, there is a limit on the types of foods available to me. Well, all foods are available. It’s just that there are few that I want!

Saltine crackers, Jell-O, toast with jelly or peanut butter (no butter), chicken noodle soup, peanut butter and jelly sandwich on toast… Those are my sustenance during my nausea week. Lots of ginger ale.

The strange thing is all the things I usually crave are off the table (so to speak). No chocolate, neither in candy nor protein drink will get past these lips.

I’m supposed to eat extra protein, but haven’t found much that I can tolerate. With the nausea is a general unease so that I can’t accomplish much but lying on the couch. I’m also supposed to drink at least two gallons of fluids a day. Good golly, Miss Molly! It makes sense, to protect my kidneys, but who can drink that much?! As it is I can’t make it through the night! Insomnia is also an issue.

There is such a long “to-do” list in my head, I feel guilty when I’m not productive. Thankful for Husband and our Son, who pretty much do the shopping, the cooking, the bringing home of take-out.

At some point, after those seven or eight days, it’s as if a switch is suddenly turned on. I can eat again. I have cravings. I can cook meals!

It’s amazing. After the first infusion’s nausea week, I craved pizza. Serious pizza from Godfather’s. This the day after I was avoiding anything greasy. Then I craved hamburger and cooked a casserole. Soon I had to have fried chicken. Once Son brought home subs, but it was too soon. I tried, yes, I did, but half got wrapped up and left for someone else. Until a day later when I was over it, and wanted that sandwich – too late!

We never know when or how my appetite will change. After I recovered from the second infusion, and I got my taste buds back, we went to Arby’s for sandwiches. My taste buds exploded with the first bite of lamb gyro with tzatziki sauce!

What is odd, but wonderful, is that my lactose intolerance is not a problem just now. We got Wendy’s Frosties one day and no trouble! Fat Boy ice cream sandwiches are waiting for me in the freezer.

I’m thankful, for friends and family who are praying for us, and providing meals to spare Husband having to do it all when I’m sick.

Feast or famine? Definitely.

(Dear Readers, please send me a note if you have topics you’d prefer.)