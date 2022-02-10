Susan Anderson: It was barely three days, but I was exhausted!

We had our son and his family here for a recent weekend. He had a holiday from work, so they stayed an extra day.
I was worn out.
It was not the seventh reading, and singing, of the book “The Wheels on the Bus” with our 18 month-old grandson, and it wasn’t really the hour and half out in the “real feel” 29-degree cold with the 4-year-old grandson that did me in. After all, he and I did accomplish some leaf raking. Well, except for the part that he raked back out of the piles.
It wasn’t the freezing of my hands when I gave him my mittens. Nor was it the re-raking of the parts he un-raked.
They live on Eastern time, so their hours are earlier than ours. However, it wasn’t even arising an hour early, and neither was staying up late to chat or watch a movie. After the boys were in bed, it was an uninterrupted time to get caught up, even if staying up later than normal.
The cleaning up of food dropped under the dining room table wasn’t too difficult, nor was the purchasing of groceries and cooking of meals for them too very time consuming. (So thankful for pizza delivery!)
The intense preparations, besides food prep – cleaning the bedroom and bathroom that they would use, putting up everything that little hands might destroy, vacuuming the living room so the little one wouldn’t pick up something inadvertently left behind (like shards of pecan shells from cracking) – none of that was overly fatiguing.
But all those activities together, with the emotions of sharing – and ending - our time with them – that’s what was exhausting.
We always welcome and enjoy our family when they come to visit. It’s the feeling of letting them go that gets to me.
In between visits I rather get used to not having them around. Then, they’re here and especially his humor and conversation , and hugs, make me remember. Remembering what it was like having him near for so many years – that’s what makes it sentimentally difficult.
We haven’t had that much time with the grandsons and their mother – just a few years. I’m still getting to know them. Odd as it is to say, for this grandmother, that separation isn’t as keenly felt as it is with our son. You automatically love your family members, but to become intimate with them takes time.
When they were packing to go home, it certainly was a tug on the heart to hear our older grandson cry out that he didn’t want to leave. That was a first, and certainly does add to the attachment. Saying “I love you” and hearing it back from any of them is heart-warming and a balm to the emotion.
Perhaps this reminiscing is a bit too honest. My fingers keep typing the words my head and heart keep churning out.
In the end it doesn’t matter.
I just hope they come again soon.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.