Susan Anderson: It was barely three days, but I was exhausted!

We had our son and his family here for a recent weekend. He had a holiday from work, so they stayed an extra day.

I was worn out.

It was not the seventh reading, and singing, of the book “The Wheels on the Bus” with our 18 month-old grandson, and it wasn’t really the hour and half out in the “real feel” 29-degree cold with the 4-year-old grandson that did me in. After all, he and I did accomplish some leaf raking. Well, except for the part that he raked back out of the piles.

It wasn’t the freezing of my hands when I gave him my mittens. Nor was it the re-raking of the parts he un-raked.

They live on Eastern time, so their hours are earlier than ours. However, it wasn’t even arising an hour early, and neither was staying up late to chat or watch a movie. After the boys were in bed, it was an uninterrupted time to get caught up, even if staying up later than normal.

The cleaning up of food dropped under the dining room table wasn’t too difficult, nor was the purchasing of groceries and cooking of meals for them too very time consuming. (So thankful for pizza delivery!)