Susan Anderson: Looking for the positive!

Several have shared thoughts about friends who have had cancer treatments. Especially about chemotherapy’s effects. I want to stay optimistic about my upcoming infusions, hence…

One of the observations is people lose their hair. It’s not guaranteed, but there’s a good possibility. So I’m thinking of some things that might be of a positive benefit.

If I lose my hair, I won’t be burning myself with a curling iron for a while. I won’t have to buy hairspray or mousse. It will definitely be good not to be spraying hairspray since over the years I’ve missed my head a lot and have sprayed the walls, floor or ceiling.

Sometimes I’ve had the nozzle turned sideways and have doused one ear. There is nothing positive about having an ear that won’t blow in the wind.

Will my eyebrows stop growing? Lordy mercy, no more plucking! But I’m fairly skilled with an eyebrow pencil!

Talk about no plucking! Won’t my chin get a rest?!

Not to mention my legs – if I can avoid shaving, I’ll be able to spend razor money on other things – like the lemon drops I may need for nausea, though I prefer chocolate. Wonder if dark chocolate would work?

It is most unpleasant to be sick to my stomach. Hoping meds will keep that in check. I do have a good supply of ginger ale though, which does help with nausea. Ginger ale and orange juice make a nice cocktail. Since I won’t be allowed to drink liquor anyway… Maybe a chocolate protein drink? Satisfy the chocolate craving and have something healthy!

Tiredness and fatigue could be a factor. I’m just now getting over weariness from lung surgery. At least I can breathe better now. Extra naps won’t be so bad. I sleep late anyway, so that won’t be different. I just hope I don’t while away too much of the day in bed. I don’t eat in bed, so I’ll have to get up for my chocolate anyway. Maybe chocolate pancakes?!

I’ve been known to leave my jammies on all day. Just call if you plan to drop in so I can don hat and mask. You won’t mind if I’m not dressed! If I suggest that you wait until another day to visit, you won’t care about that either. I have been known to suggest that a lingering visitor leave when I’ve needed to get about doing something else. (When I was working at AU, I graciously suggested that a friend leave. He has, in good humor, reminded me often.)

If I am nauseous some days, I could have an appetite on other days. I’ve already been eating pretty much whatever I want, in anticipation of those queasy days. Although I’ll have to eat a healthy diet, I’ll also be able to treat myself to special foods that make me happy. Like chocolate.

I don’t mean to be flippant about the seriousness of chemo treatments. Just trying to keep a positive attitude. This helps.