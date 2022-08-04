Susan Anderson: ‘Maybe I did something right’

Sometimes I wonder if I could have been a more able parent. Perhaps most mothers and fathers are concerned at one time or another. Our own parents seemed so confident, so sure, it never struck me they would have doubted their competence.

My two brothers and I had fantastic childhoods. We didn’t lack for anything. Not that our family was well-to-do, but as much as I recollect, nothing was denied us. Most of all, love. Our hearts never questioned that we weren’t loved to the moon and back.

Summer weekends were spent camping with friends at an Izaak Walton League Park. Fishing, swimming, exploring the spring below the lake dam, finding salamanders. It wasn’t even a disaster when we’d end up with leeches at the swimming hole.

We have home movies of our Dad holding up a tractor inner tube so that we could dive through. He taught me to float in that pond, his fingertips gently lifting my back. There were barbecues, contests and the worst injury when I skidded to a stop when running, my knee encased in stones and bleeding. Ironically, that scar still reminds me of happy memories.

We also took vacations at the beach, camping, fishing and picnicking. One of our favorite activities was catching crabs off the side of a causeway. Visits to extended families – to the mountains of Virginia, and to Brooklyn, N.Y., were often our destinations. We had family nearby, too, an aunt and cousins who were close family.

Perhaps because of our folks’ examples, I knew instinctively how to parent our sons. Oh, there was always the worry, especially with the first, that you won’t know what to do. Yet, day by day, we managed. Much rushing to the pediatrician to check this rash or that. They grew no matter our inadequacies.

What I wonder about is what have they missed? I never taught them to catch crabs. We fished together, as little as I could teach them. Their dad and I were heavily involved in their Boy Scout careers, and we spent so much time in forests, trails and cabins that some are a blur in their memories.

One lack I feel for them is close relationships as we were not able to live near family. Yet, considering all these, do they miss the experiences they never had?

Then there are those concepts – confidence, knowledge, independence – the traits that bring success. How does one teach these things? Undoubtedly, my deficient traits were unwittingly passed on, but hopefully, like latent genes, they are dormant in their lives.

Now, as I pass on the baton (as it were), I must give it up, praying that the best I could manage was good enough.

They are good men now. Maybe I did something right.

