He’s pudgy, fond of sleeping, adores food, avoids weight scales, is sometimes sarcastic, sometimes critical - always friendly. Yup, that’s Garfield – and me!

Lately, I’ve had a love affair with this character. Never noticed we are so similar!

Past my week of chemo nausea, enjoying food, I’ve noticed Garfield’s cravings. I’ve especially decided we are compatriots in hankerings for pizza!

Of course, I’m not as selfish as he is. He eats the last donut. Me, I’d half it, scoop out the cream from the other half and put in my half. Whoever gets the leftover should have been alert. After all, Jon told Garfield “it’s what’s on the inside that counts”!

Naturally we eat all the donuts we want and avoid weight scales. But his pants aren’t tight. He doesn’t have any!

He also avoids work. Especially hard work. Me, too. So, I retired and dodge housework. Check out the dust bunnies, my favorite house guests. Also, I don’t have a problem with Mondays anymore. Garfield grumps through his Mondays. (But, golly, he doesn’t work!)

Garfield sometimes gently abuses his housemates and visitors, which I don’t do. Teasing, yes – it seems to be inherited. Abuse, no.

Sleeping has become very important, as it is to him. We might wake up when bothered, but going back to sleep is almost as pleasant as it was to go to sleep initially!

Sometimes we must stand up to be admired, arms outstretched (well, he doesn’t really have arms). It’s not like we’ve done anything exceptional, but maybe just need a little extra attention.

Garfield’s owner, Jon, is an interesting fellow. I don’t have anyone to compare him with, aside from Husband, sometimes. The part about how Jon watches a movie with his girlfriend – falling asleep during the intro and waking up at the credits – sounds familiar. But then I might be referring to myself.

Jon and the cat both like coffee, though what’s actually in Garfield’s mug? Milk, maybe? For that matter, I don’t know if Jon drinks coffee. I do, and sometimes at the same time as Husband. Though I add a lot more milk and sweetener.

Garfield will be blamed for bad behavior. Shredding the curtains – well, it’s obvious who’s responsible. Definitely not Odie. Crumbs on the counter?! Husband, there is another body inhabiting our home! I would have left more mess than crumbs!

In one comic, Garfield is standing on a fence, offering to dance. Rejected by his audience, he offers to sing. They confer and tell him go ahead and dance. He notes it’s a tough crowd.

I am Garfield; my family carries on the conversation. Once our sons got old enough, they realized I can’t carry a tune. I don’t know when Husband discovered this, but he doesn’t ask me to sing in the car. Yes, I’ve got a tough crowd, too. No dancing either. Shucks.

Garfield and I could be siblings. Well, maybe not. I am a lot taller.

(Thank you to Jim Davis, who inspired me.)

Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.