My brothers and I had childhoods that were likely much different from those of you who are lifelong residents of Lee County. Living in Virginia, we experienced many snowy seasons!

Northern Virginia really isn’t far enough north for a lot of snowfall, but it’s just far enough for truly enchanting winter weather.

What special memories! Now, as an adult, I have a different perspective, but as a child those winter wonderlands were truly magic.

One of my earliest memories is of our several long-haired Chihuahuas trying to find their way through the snow in our back yard. They had to leap and make their own paths to get through the snow, which would have been up to their chests or more. (Of course, you know about yellow snow, which we had to avoid when making snowballs.)

There was one deep, blizzard-style snow when we had a station wagon, with a tailgate that unhinged. Somehow Dad managed to drive it out of its parking spot and into the street. What a ride we had, sitting on that tailgate, on the street that had not yet been plowed. I’m sure he didn’t go far with the snow and us rowdy kids in the back.

That was at our home in Alexandria, Va. I don’t remember sledding there, but Dad used to pull us at night, my younger brother and me, on one of those classic metal runner sleds.

Later we moved to Falls Church, Va., where when it snowed, the city would close a nearby street that had a wonderful sledding hill. All of us kids in the neighborhood gathered on the hill with our old-fashioned sleds (they didn’t make plastic ones back then). It was so much fun; we didn’t mind the long trudge back up the hill for another fast ride. I wonder now about the people who lived on that street, inconvenienced by having to park elsewhere.

Our gloves, hats and even our hair would be soggy with melted snow by the time we walked home. Our hands would be red and so cold, but worth it, of course!

When I was in college at Virginia Tech (not exactly childhood anymore) we used to “borrow” food trays from the cafeteria for sledding. I and my friends squirreled away trays under our coats – it was so cold in Blacksburg that everyone wore huge jackets.

One particular snow event it seemed like the whole college was out. It was crazy that night, hundreds of students with their food trays, sliding on the hills at Tech in the moonlight, the snow making the night bright.

Later Husband and I enjoyed sledding in South Dakota – a much colder venue. Somehow, sledding at night there also made it more exciting. Even later still, with our sons in Syracuse, snow play was a major part of our winter fun.

I miss it sometimes. Waking up to a white wonderland, snow pristine and sparkling – it was magic.

We do still have one of those sleds. I wonder….

(Apologies to Dr. King. This was in the works already,)