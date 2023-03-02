The 1880 census reveals that my great-grandfather, James Henry Looney, was a hotel keeper in New Castle, Craig County, Virginia. That is just one piece of the complicated puzzle that we’ve been trying to piece together.

There is some history still missing – as to how James Henry ended up with the property. Perhaps some of the old courthouse records would yield some clues, but so far we’ve not been able to get to the “rest of the story.”

James Henry’s wife, Mahala Ann (Annie) apparently inherited his estate when James died. On her passing, her estate was sold, in pieces and parts, to the New Castle community. We have a copy of the newspaper announcement of the sale at the Looney farm, “east of New Castle,” on July 15, 1930. How fascinating to see the list of items in the sale.

The knowledge that so many personal belongings were distributed upon my great-grandmother’s passing has brought some heartache to me and my brothers. We have always valued any items, though rare, passed down through generations. How special it would be to be able to touch some of the items that our ancestors used!

Thankfully, she designated in her will that my grandfather, Lee L. Looney, would inherit the Old Brick Hotel in New Castle, Va. It has been a source of pride (and some conflict) in our family. Lee is also listed in census records as being a “farmer.” That’s another dead end story – we know that the farm was east of New Castle, but where exactly, and what became of it?

When Lee passed, my grandmother, Nannie, inherited the Hotel. She willed it to my father, with the contents going to Dad’s sister and other family members. The Hotel was in disrepair by then, and was more than Dad could take on, financially. The Craig County Historical Society stepped in and purchased the property. That organization has been the saving grace for the Old Brick Hotel. The Hotel is now one of the crown jewels of New Castle!

I have a couple of items that were passed on to me – a loomed quilt that might have been made by a long-ago weaver listed in our genealogy. My aunt also gave me a milk glass vase and sugar and creamer set that belonged to her mother, our grandmother. I doubt they have any value, other than knowing that her gentle hands used to handle them.

Now there is a complication – a new record has surfaced, a legal document from 1900 stating that Annie was declaring bankruptcy. It appears that there is some information missing during the time period concerning that document and the sale of her estate items.

It may be that we will never reconcile the information about our ancestors. The Looneys had as complicated – and perhaps as blessed – lives as any in Craig County.

It would be amazing to be able to gather together more information for our family’s crazy quilt of history!