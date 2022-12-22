Susan Anderson: Not so long ago…

It’s strange to me when people refer to the 70’s or 80’s as ‘long ago.’ Not at all! Those decades are like yesterday. Lots of yesterdays.

Here I read Jim Sikes’ thoughts on little JJ’s pies first made in 1985. Good grief. Our son just had a birthday, and I had to do the math to figure his age since he was born that year. Really? 37? Good golly, Miss Molly! My bones feel like it was long ago, but certainly 37 years is just a blip on our timeline.

I hugged him and remarked the first time I hugged him he was a lot smaller. A lot. (Where did this handsome, competent, funny man come from?) Well, phooey. His birth WAS a long time ago. Am I contradicting myself? But I digress, which is easy to do with a wandering mind.

Though I have difficulty remembering what I ate yesterday, my memories of the 70’s are fresh as the morning dew. Well, maybe not so fresh. The dew has mostly evaporated, and there are several distinctly missing dewdrops. Yet some events were so impressionable they left a mark on my memories.

There were the Watergate and Nixon years, when I really didn’t understand the enormity of it all. Other critical events made an impact – such as the Three Mile Island nuclear failure and the death of Elvis Presley. I am a bigger admirer now of those swaying hips than back then, but felt sorry for his grieving fans.

Singing with the Doobie Brothers (when I didn’t know I couldn’t sing), finding I could vote before turning 21 – the 70’s launched many culture changes. Three Dog Night and the Carpenters made it on Casey Kasem’s top 40, the release of Star Wars liberated our collective imaginations, and Pet Rocks were popular, useless gifts.

All this didn’t happen decades ago. It was just yesterday – when I discoed all night and wore hip-hugger bell bottom pants on a figure that worked it.

Not only events, but I also remember my sentiments. Emotions return hard with 70’s music; I close my eyes and am transported back. There’s a touching song, popular when Husband and I were dating – hearing Joe Cocker croon that love song still melts my heart. Just like a moment ago.

The 80’s is another decade fresh in my memory. My rememberer, not being what it used to be, proves the 80’s wasn’t so long ago. Else I wouldn’t remember much of anything.

In the 80’s, the television blew up with news of the Challenger disaster, the eruption of Mt. St. Helens, and the Chernobyl nuclear reactor failure. Sandra Day O’Conner and Sally Ride became the first women in their fields – and then we lost Sally. John Lennon died, AIDs was identified, and the Exxon Valdez ran aground. If it wasn’t for big hair, padded shoulders, and fights over Cabbage Patch dolls, life would have been way too serious.

It happened recently, not so long ago, yesterday. Just lots of yesterdays.