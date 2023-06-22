I should not be surprised or saddened by what has happened, but it is causing me minor sorrow.

Our lizard, “Oscar,” is gone. He was slender and green, maybe 6 inches from nose to tail tip. Well, we’re not positive if it was a he or she, but Husband thought he saw him enlarge his red throat fan to attract a female. So “Oscar” seemed appropriate.

He’d change colors from bright green to dull green-grey-brown, depending on what he was on. We supposed, then, that he was a chameleon. Come to find out he was not a true chameleon, but was a green anole.

We’ve had several Oscars – that was the name of our miniature dachshund, who (yes, he was like a person in our family) we lost several years ago. Now every time a random animal or critter passes through our lives, it is named Oscar.

Oscar the Lizard lived somewhere near our back porch. His favorite hangout was on one of the sliding glass doors. We would step up close to the glass and talk to him. His one eye facing us would wobble, then zero in on us.

Whenever he was attached to the door with those sticky fingers, it was difficult to go outside. You can’t open a sliding glass door with a critter clinging to it. As he got close to being squished under the other door, he would inch over but wouldn’t relinquish his spot.

I would open the door just enough to squeeze out. Then I’d give him a talking to about how much he was inconveniencing me by being so stubborn.

He’d just look at me with whichever eye was closest, ignoring my tirade. I also fussed at him because it didn’t seem like a very productive location for him to find dinner. I was concerned that he’d find enough to eat being that we rarely saw bugs on the door during the day.

He just liked to rest on the glass to look in on us. Sure seemed like it. Seemed as if he even liked us.

Rarely he’d be in another location on the porch. Sometimes on our shoes that we leave outdoors for yard work - then he’d change to a dark color. Other times on a potted plant he’d be bright green. I was proud of him then, for the plant seemed the perfect place for him to find a meal.

Even when he was lounging on a lawn chair, if we moved nearby he would stay still and watch and listen to us. It was as if he was intently paying attention.

Now Oscar is missing from our back porch. He is not on the door, nor in the plants or on the shoes.

I should know not to get attached to a wild critter, but the back porch feels empty without him.

Sometimes a prehistoric-looking lizard with spikes on his back scurries across the driveway. So far it doesn’t appear that it likes us. But I wonder…