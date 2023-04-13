Technically, I don’t eat pansies, though I have read that you can “sugar” them, put them on cakes, and eat them. Gonna try that someday.

We do have guests who eat pansies. The flowers are not sugared. In fact, they are not even cleaned and separated from the leaves. Or the dirt.

Last winter I planted pansies to have some color around our mailbox. Very pretty. It took a bit of work as I had to first remove the old pine straw, pull up the summer flowers, and add a bit of new potting soil. Then, lovingly, gently, each was tucked into its own new living space and watered.

If I’d been a bit more creative, they’d have each been named according to their color. “Peter the Purple,” “Yolanda the Yellow” and… oh, those were the only colors I planted!

They thrived quite nicely for a while. I was so proud of having made our mailbox area so attractive.

Then one day we noticed that some were missing. Absolutely disappeared, just a hole left in the ground. Not all of them. Some were missing only the flowers.

What kind of mean trick was that? I blamed rowdy neighborhood children for stealing my pansies! Not that I knew for sure that we had any such urchins in our area. But who else could it be? What adult would risk being apprehended with MY pansies?! I was indignant and angry.

I started complaining to anyone (Husband) who would listen. Decided to purchase some new flowers and install a motion sensor camera. Really. Except that was out of my limited areas of expertise. (I do tell Husband often that I could learn how to do bunches of new tasks with YouTube!)

Then we talked to our neighbor, who used to be a captain in the Alabama Game and Fish Enforcement Division (game warden). He had noticed that deer come through our yards at night. Well, I had noticed some tell-tale signs – droppings in the phlox, and depressed daffodil fronds where they laid down.

That’s how we discovered, quite by accident, that deer like pansies. Our personal game warden explained that pansies are quite tasty to deer. Not only are they fond of them but pansies must be on their menu of most loved appetizers and breakfasts. Since they only munch in the night, they must be elsewhere for lunch and dinner!

Isn’t “chagrined” appropriate for my humbled state of mind when I realized that I’d been blaming neighbors for my misfortune? Not that I was happy about finding the true culprits. But what could I do?

Well, I did not plant more pansies. Later in the Spring I planted vinca (periwinkle) and cockscomb, which I’d grown from seed. It’s very satisfying to grow my own flowers!

Even more satisfying is to discover those home-grown flowers were not on the deer café menu! Thankfully we don’t have other flora that they love, like Hostas. Hopefully they’ll leave our daylilies alone!