Recently I read some books about the Revolutionary War – “1776” written by David McCullough and Jeff Shaara’s “Rise to Rebellion.” I’m still reading Shaara’s “The Glorious Cause.” These are historical novels, based on fact rounded out with wonderful, rich, and satisfying details. The authors must’ve been devoted to intensive research to share insightful specifics.

I haven’t always been interested in the war between the Americans and the British. Then I joined the Daughters of the American Revolution, thanks to the research of my older brother. He was able to trace our lineage back to our Looney ancestors who supported the war effort.

It has been an exciting adventure to connect to our lineage. In addition to our primary ancestor, through whom we are linked to this war, he had siblings who served. They had a multitude of positions, some in battle and some serving in civilian support.

Until reading those two historical novels, I hadn’t considered the details of military life for those soldiers. Several facts have made a huge impression on me.

George Washington, as every school child knows, was the premier leader of the Patriot army. What these books have revealed is that General Washington was not always a commander with extreme confidence. McCullough shared that he sometimes lacked self-assurance. This takes nothing away from his ultimate success in defeating the British; it just made him more real, having such a shortcoming.

Yet he was a leader who also took chances. Amazing to read that not only did he transport men in large, flat-bottomed boats across the Delaware at the height of a winter storm, he also instructed that canon and horses be ferried across the icy waters in those boats.

No matter what personal struggles Washington had, he still inspired a strong dedication of soldiers to the cause. The army had to endure difficult conditions, including several years of winter duty. The authors recounted how the soldiers had inadequate – or even non-existent – shoes. They often left bloody footprints when they marched. To add to their discomfort, they went without suitable clothing, coats, or blankets. Being cold is especially painful. Their agonies were incredible – even more so since they continued in their duties despite their suffering.

One aspect of the war the books revealed was the ugly behavior of the 30,000-plus German troops hired by the British. They had no compunctions about plundering the property of American citizens, as well as abusing citizens in cities that they conquered. This was despite an official position that those behaviors were forbidden. Their officers usually looked the other way.

This is not to say that Patriot armies were completely well-behaved. They often took their anger and frustrations out on Loyalist families and were known to tar and feather British supporters.

If you are interested at all in the fight for freedom, consider reading one of the books noted above. Highly recommended.