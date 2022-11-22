Susan Anderson: So, why not me, part 2

Good grief! For any who have been reading my thoughts for any length of time, you know that my exclamation is a sign of frustration. So, it is now.

Last summer I was stricken with two bouts of pneumonia that put me in the hospital. I had COVID in February and had never lost the cough. The medical community is not yet sure of this “long COVID” effect, but perhaps this was part of my problem.

Yet even after seeming to recover from the pneumonia, I retained the cough. My pulmonologist suspected a problem and sent me for a PET scan and then a needle biopsy. It turns out I have lung cancer. This must be why I never kicked the cough.

Yet I feel so healthy, generally, that it’s hard to believe there is cancer lurking inside of me.

So, though I do believe my future is bright – after all, my mantra is “God and I have got this!” – there will be some difficult days ahead. I’ve weathered a lot in the past and am still dealing with the effects of my hydrocephalus and back surgery, but my trust is in Him for getting me through this next challenge.

The surgery will be more intensive than I’d realized. Although I’ll have to deal with pain and the challenges of recovery, my family will feel the stress. I pray for them, for strength. Not that I’ll be an ill-tempered patient, because I try not to cause trouble for the hospital staff or my family. It’s just that I know how difficult it is to see your loved one in a tough situation.

I’ve saved many Bible verses, and this one I know is true:

Is 41:10 “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

The Lord has given me incredible peace about the operation. Yes, there is anxiety, of course, but I have a lot to be thankful for.

My wonderful support system still is in force – my husband, our son who lives here and other family and our friends. I have great confidence in the physicians and hospital staff – after all they proved themselves during my pneumonia events!

So, I come to the position I was in before I had the surgery for my hydrocephalus shunt. It’s the “just in case” scenario, where I want to go through my hoards to note things I would like special people to have. It’s overwhelming since I’ve saved so much. It won’t get done; I know it.

Well, no one ever knows when their last day on Earth will be. For me, it doesn’t matter when because, thank the Lord, there is an uncluttered place for me in heaven!

So, good grief – and thank you, Lord! You and I have got this!