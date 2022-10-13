Susan Anderson: Such a lady!

Those of us who are not Britons cannot understand the love that those citizens had for Queen Elizabeth II. Or perhaps I should say the love they “have” for her, as caring does not stop when a life ends.

It surprised me to be shedding tears over the death of this popular woman. Perhaps it’s in empathy for the people in the United Kingdom who are grieving for her. I still wonder over my emotional response.

I’ve not been concerned greatly with goings-on in England, from way back when Princess Diana made headlines, to the current lives of the Princes and their families. It just all seems too fancy and complicated for my understanding.

Yet there was something about the Queen – her dignity, her character, the compassionate way she managed England’s affairs – those qualities that made her so likeable, so memorable. We cannot imagine any bad publicity ever having brought injurious exposure to her.

One of my first thoughts is that there will not ever be another Queen Elizabeth. She was a unique and special lady. Yes, “lady” is an apt description, encompassing so much more than the qualities for which she was admired.

Then I wondered if the United States has every had – or will have – such a lady in a position of leadership. Whether as “first lady” or even potentially as President – it seems so much is exposed about our political celebrities that it is difficult for them to maintain the composure and fidelity needed to be above reproach. Certainly, The Queen was such a woman.

I’ve not explored the lives of the wives of our Presidents, however Jackie Kennedy first came to mind when comparing to Queen Elizabeth. Remembering the dignity she displayed, having to be present at the swearing in of Johnson, blood-spattered suit and all – how honorable a woman she was.

Those wives who have had to endure the embarrassment brought on by the antics and infamous behavior of their husbands – for them to retain their composure in public must surely have been difficult.

Popularity and being in the public eye have never been appealing to me. Undoubtedly, I’d do or say something foolish that would bring disgrace to my family. At the least the public would get a good laugh at my expense.

It’s doubtful the good Queen ever experienced such embarrassment. It could be that the media in England is much more sensitive to keep her name honorable and would not have revealed any of her “faux pas.” On the other hand, she was such an elegant and self-controlled woman that I don’t think she ever provided a great deal for the public to be obsessed with in negative terms.

Oh, that our politicians, leaders and media would be so reserved!

I wish I had known more about her. She did indeed have an interesting life. However, perhaps it is good enough just to see the response of her people to her death. What a story they tell in their grief!