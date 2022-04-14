Susan Anderson: Telling my life with his words

In the 70’s, Robert Flack recorded “Killing Me Softly with His Song.” In those verses, she sang “Singing my life with his words…Telling my whole life…”

This song came to me as I was reading Bill King’s O-A News column about his trip to Ireland. Everything was so familiar, it was as if he was writing about my life in Ireland. He was telling my story!

Did I feel silly when I discovered that he and his wife had been on our bus, in our hotel, in the same restaurants and having the same experiences! Our tour bus was full, and there were lots of folks that I’d never met before, including travelers from Texas and Pennsylvania. If we weren’t sitting near new folks, there wasn’t opportunity for introductions.

Now I’m just gonna have to meet Bill and his wife, post-travels!

Everything he shared was spot-on. However, I had several different experiences.

When I’m asked about my most significant experience, the first thought that comes to me is meeting the people! The Irish are very friendly, courteous and kind.

One incident was particularly meaningful. Not that this wouldn’t have happened in the States, but it touched my heart especially.

Several co-tourists contracted COVID, including my traveling companion. I chose to stay with her until she recovered. We were sent to a hotel in Dublin. So, I became an errand-runner, for her and our other COVID-affected travelers.

During my wanderings, I came across a Subway restaurant, and as an alternative to our incredible chef-prepared Irish meals, we chose subs one evening.

It was nearly a mile of brisk walking to get there – about a 20 minute outing. I loved that walk, along a canal, watching people, enjoying cherry trees blooming…

The single worker at Subway – a young woman - took my order. As she was preparing the sandwich, I searched for my wallet. The wallet that was missing.

I was appalled. The store closed in a half hour, not enough time to get to the hotel and back. I apologized profusely. Her response – “Don’t worry about it!”

She continued to prepare our meal, despite my questioning “Are you sure?!” With her repeated assurances, I gratefully accepted our dinner. To my surprise, I started crying – and could not stop. In between my tears, I thanked her profusely.

Back at the hotel, the concierge heard my story. I asked how I might get payment to her. The problem was, I’d been so upset that I hadn’t asked her name. The fellow assured me he would take the payment (plus a huge tip) to her .

The next morning, we were transferred to another hotel. I didn’t have a chance to go back to thank her, though I did write to the Subway corporation to praise her.

Kindness always touches my heart. The compassion of that young Irish woman is something I’ll remember, especially about Ireland.

Bill can tell other parts of my story. This part’s mine.

Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.