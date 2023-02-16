Very few recipes were handed down from my mother and grandmother. None were inherited from my Dad’s side of the family.

However, my father knew his way around the kitchen, and could make the best fried chicken! He’d put a mixture of flour and seasonings in a plastic bag, then douse the chicken pieces in egg and milk. Each piece would then go in the bag and get shook around until it was well coated. Then into the frying pan.

I don’t consider his method much of a recipe, though that’s how I fry chicken on rare occasions. Rarely, because frying anything makes a mess, popping oil all over the stove. It doesn’t help that I’m a messy cook and will also end up with flour all over me and the counters (and floor). So, we get fried chicken from restaurants, not from my kitchen.

He’d also fry up liver and onions for him and Mom. None for me, thank you, but she must’ve thought he did a fine job.

Dad was great at canning. He likely learned this from his mother or grandmother. (They lived with Grandma Susan while Dad was young.) In our basement, we always had shelves of fig jam, grape jelly, tomatoes, and green beans. I’m sure he canned other foods, but those are the ones I can recall in my picture memory. Dad also used a grinder attached to the counter to grind the tomatoes before canning. I sometimes helped turn the handle. He probably ground other foods, but I mostly remember the ‘maters.

When I can jelly, I keep the hot jars in the oven like he did.

Until he got older, he would plant a garden. Once we went to a farm to get manure for fertilizer. Now there’s a memory for you! Our shovel brought up huge worms which thrived there. How convenient to get fishing bait, too!

Mom knew how to cook some unusual foods from her family’s mid-eastern background. I mostly remember fatut and stuffed grape leaves. She never made biscotti, but was able to watch Grandma make it and wrote down the recipe for me. I’ve learned some recipes from other family members since she passed – baked white fish in tomato sauce, zahug, a hot sauce, and hawaij, a spice to flavor foods.

One special recipe that evokes the most emotion and sentimental memories is baklava. We’d hand grind walnuts and vanilla wafers (I still have one grinder we used), then mix with sugar and cinnamon. That’s the filling between the filo layers. I can still envision Mom showing us how to brush each filo sheet with oil or margarine.

She wrote down her recipe for us. Good stuff. Good memories.

I use her basic recipe, with improvements. From Greek cookbooks I learned other methods and ingredients. Clarified butter and pecans. Ground vanilla wafers halved with breadcrumbs reduces the sweetness. Lots more rose water gives my baklava added flavor and aroma.

My recipes have already been passed on to our sons. Those are the best of inheritances.