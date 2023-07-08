For the past few Father’s Day observances, I have posted photos of my Dad on my Facebook page.

A few years ago, I found one of his photographs from when he was in the Navy during WWII. Very handsome man. In uniform, white navy cap perched jauntily on his head. I posted that black and white one a couple of times.

This year I was searching for a more recent photo to share on Facebook. I found one of him and me just before my wedding. Not too recent, but good enough—posed photos, we were standing just so on orders from the photographer. We were looking at him instead of one another. I’m holding my bouquet. I’d rather that we’d been looking at each other, with my hand on his arm. Or with us holding hands.

I wonder what he was thinking. What thoughts did he have, seeing me in my wedding gown? I was so caught up in the events of the wedding, I didn’t much consider what he was thinking or feeling. Not that I didn’t care – I was distracted by the emotions of the day.

Dad died in 2001. To honor him, I finally finished a project that took me only 22 years to complete.

Among the items I’d kept were some of his trinkets. I’d saved random fragments of his life to make shadowboxes for me and my siblings. I laid everything out, trying to figure out which items to put into which boxes.

I used that Navy photo in all our shadowboxes. In my younger brother’s, I also added a photo of him and Dad. I should have put that wedding photo in my box; maybe I will yet. In all of them, I tucked a piece of one of his flannel shirts, and a couple of his embroidered handkerchiefs.

Some of the most special items were Navy medals that he’d earned during his service years. They had been lost; I found the list and ordered duplicates from the Navy Department. I’ve divided those particular items between us, including Honorable Service and Honorable Discharge medals.

There is a pin from his American Legion cap and a Navy pin that he had given to our mother. He had also saved his volunteer pin from working at the fish hatchery in Warm Springs, and his 15, 20 and 25 year service pins from the Veteran’s Administration. Those went in, too.

There were mementos from the VFW, as well as some unique items – elaborate silver jewelry that he’d brought home for Mom from Peru, a Swimmer’s Association pin and one from Scouting—“Be Prepared.”

Special to me is his original dog tag, and a miniature animal trap. He was known as “Trapper John” in later years, so I included the replica trap.

All told, those items just give us a snapshot of Dad’s life. Most of the items point to a secret past that he didn’t share with us, but that’s OK.

Happy belated Father’s Day, Dad.