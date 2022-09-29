Susan Anderson: What chutzpah!

That’s the word that comes to mind when I read of Moses’ interaction when the Lord asks him to be His voice to the Israelites.

Chutzpah is a Yiddish word meaning "impudence or gall… bravery that borders on rudeness … If you have chutzpah, you say what you think without worrying about hurting someone's feelings, looking silly, or getting in trouble” (https://www.vocabulary.com/dictionary/chutzpah).

That is such an applicable definition of the word! (My familiarity comes from my mother using it to describe certain people – and the word that often defined her, which is a story for another time!)

Despite being one of the humblest men in the Bible, in contrast, chutzpah was also one of the traits that defined Moses.

What a miracle that Moses even survived to adulthood. Certainly, the Lord directed the protection of Moses’ life, from his adoption by Pharaoh’s daughter and even to his exile to Midian. Would he have seen the burning bush had he not married into Jethro’s family and become a herdsman?

Now come the sections of the chronicle which amuse me – God calls Moses out of the bush, and Moses exclaims, “Here am I,” as if he had to identify himself. (Conversely, the Lord identifies himself as the powerful “I am,” the God of Moses’ ancestors.) Appropriately, Moses hides his face in fear - surely was an appropriate response!

What follows is the conversation between Moses and the Lord, where there is a distinct flavor of impudence in Moses’ responses. In not one or two, but in five replies Moses argues with the Lord, attempting to avoid this responsibility the Lord has laid on him.

First Moses claims he is no one special that the Lord should choose him. Then Moses worries that the people won’t know who God is (here the Lord reaffirms “I am that I am”), and they won’t believe that it is truly the Lord who is sending him. Then Moses complains that he is not articulate in speech, and finally Moses asks the Lord to send someone else.

In my mind, there is a conflict within the man, feeling like he is too humble to take on the task, but he is also bold enough to argue with the Lord. Chutzpah, indeed!

The Lord answers with very reasonable and understandable responses, including showing Moses miraculous signs to show the Israelites so that they would believe that Moses was being sent by the Lord.

Finally, when Moses asks the Lord to send someone else, the Lord at last becomes angry. I can just imagine the Lord declaring, “Good grief, Moses! Am I not the great I am?! Why do you not trust me?!” Did Moses cringe in submission? I’m not sure he was fully submissive, for the Lord instead chooses Aaron to become the indirect spokesperson for the Lord.

Is Moses not unlike ourselves, arguing with God about the things we know we should do, rather than just being obedient? Perhaps we need a little less chutzpah, and a bit more humility.