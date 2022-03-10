Susan Anderson: What the Russians have done is ‘inconceivable,' 'unthinkable' and 'unimaginable'

The war on Ukraine, an evil Russian leader who cannot be trusted, the courage of the Ukrainian people, the wonder that young Russian men will fire on a population not unlike themselves, including women and children… I cannot comprehend these events.

When there have been other wars in the world, I wonder that I was born here, a free citizen of a free country. I’ve not had to worry about bombs dropping on me and my family. Nor have I been concerned about invading armies.

I have not had to pack up possessions to fit in a suitcase and a backpack. I’ve not had to gather up my children and carry them for miles in my arms. Nor have I had to try to explain to the older children about why we are forced to leave our homes.

I’ve not had to worry about when or how I will feed my children, or where they will sleep.

The location of underground shelters has not crossed my mind. I’ve not had to gather my family to sleep in basements or tunnels. I’ve not had to sleep on the floor with my children grasped to me.

My use of military hardware to protect my country has not been a concern. I’ve not had to learn how to make a Molotov cocktail or how to aim and fire an assault weapon.

My husband, my brother or my father have not had to be left behind when they put our family on the train to be taken away. They have not had to be without knowledge of where they are sending us, or when they will see us again.

The men in my family have not had to fight for our freedom in a modern war. I have not had to be concerned for their safety or if I will ever see them again.

The soil of my country has not been invaded in many years.

I do not fear that my home will be damaged when I’m away. I’ve not had to wonder if I will even have a home to return to. It is beyond comprehension to imagine myself coming home to a shell that used to house our family.

Danger has not been a part of my vocabulary. We are cautious when we need to be – driving carefully, crossing the streets when it’s safe, cooking our food properly so that we do not become ill, and locking our homes and cars. We can protect ourselves, of course, with the oversight of our government and police.

Every day now the Ukrainian people have had to literally run for their lives. Some have not made it past the Russian missiles that have rained down on their towns. They are encountering hazards that are unimaginable to us in our nation.

Inconceivable. Unthinkable. Unimaginable.

(As you pray for the people of Ukraine, consider sending support to an organization which is helping the refugees. You might find one at www.charitynavigator.org)

Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.