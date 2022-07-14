Susan Anderson: When I make mistakes – again and again

It’s a good thing that my friends and family are patient with me. There’s only One that I know of who was and is truly perfect. I don’t even come close.

How often have I, with good intention, started to boil water to purify it? And then walked away because I got distracted by another task. Good thing we have a whistling kettle. Even if I’m out of the room Husband can hear it and move the kettle off the burner. This has, unfortunately, made for less drinking water since much of it gets boiled away.

Water seems to be my Achilles heel. With all the hot weather, I’ve had to water my flowers more often. We have a spigot and hose at the front and back of the house. Well, being as I’m not as strong as I used to be, the faucet handle doesn’t get twisted closed as tight as could be. One evening Mr. “Can Hear Better than I Can” told me that the bucket under the spigot was overflowing. Apparently, I’d left it leaking just enough to irrigate part of the back yard.

Cooking and baking are hit or miss propositions. Most of the time it’s a hit, but once in a while… It’s the cooking of main dishes that doesn’t always result in the best offerings. No one has become nauseated so far, but I’m striving for better than that.

When trying a new recipe, I tend to optimistically serve it to company. So far no one has declined repeat invitations, but Husband cringes every time I experiment on non-family members. Well, he cringes when I experiment on family, too.

I have a good track record with baking. Maybe because we like sweets so much that I take extra care.

Besides ignoring boiling water, I also don’t pay as close attention to stove-top cooking as I should. Mostly it’s because I turn the heat too high on the electric burners. There went my grilled cheese sandwich. Guess I wasn’t that hungry.

I’ve started wearing an apron more often. Permanently stained shirts bear the history of my kitchen time.

There is often an awkwardness with my attempts at… whatever. However, I’m happy to say that no event thus far resulted in a terrible disaster, just minor catastrophes from which we recover.

It does make life interesting – and keeps Husband sharp and on his toes, so to speak.

That’s a good thing, right?