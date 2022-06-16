Susan Anderson: When the guilty get the benefit of the doubt

After the mass shootings in both a Texas grocery store and in a California church, the proper legal procedure is to bring the shooter into court to be indicted by a grand jury.

In both instances, the perpetrators were “caught in the act.” There is no question as to who did it and what they did. In my mind, they are not “accused.” They are guilty.

We live in a great country, with thoughtfully-inspired laws to protect us. In particular, the sixth amendment to the Constitution ensures protections for those accused: “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.” (https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/amendment-6/)

There are times when I long for the justice of the old West. The bank robber caught with the cash, put him in jail. A murderer caught with the blood-stained knife, hang him. Adulterers caught in bed with other’s spouses, well, there could be proper consequences.

Perhaps those examples are too simplistic. We know that innocents have been accused of wrong deeds. Fair trials have not always been applied to those assumed to be criminals. Thankfully, organizations have won freedom for prisoners who were wrongly indicted.

In modern times, we have much more sophisticated methods for proving guilt, including DNA testing. Hopefully, sometime soon the innocent will not be judged erroneously.

It’s frustrating seeing our tax dollars used, and courts committed, for criminals who are caught in mid-offense. “All criminal prosecutions” should not (in my opinion of course) be an umbrella clause. Those with mental health issues could be examined and then proper judgment administered.

Here’s where this whole procedure falls through. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. There is no need to prove guilt if the situation involves observation of the crime or a “smoking gun” or any undeniable evidence obtained during the commission of the crime.

Consider those left behind after their family or friends were murdered, particularly if they witnessed the slaying of their loved ones. They should not have to re-live the heart-breaking events through court proceedings, whether they give witness testimony or not.

I fully support our Constitution, yet would it not benefit our citizens and our society to have an amendment which excludes those caught “red handed”?

Old Testament retribution vs New Testament turning of the other cheek? Where is the balance? The young man who caused so much devastation in the Texas elementary school got his due. I’m glad the families don’t have to endure a trial.

Disagree? That’s OK, but imagine you were there.

Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.