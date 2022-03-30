Susan Anderson: Why I capitalize certain pronouns

Once time one of my columns was published which described a time of prayer in my garden. Of course, I mentioned the Lord, both in name and in reference. I still do refer to “Him,” which got me thinking…

In everyday writing, we mention people as “him,” “he,” etc., when we are not using their names.

When writing, in referring to the Lord, I capitalized those pronouns. Others don’t capitalize His pronouns. Perhaps they don’t read the Bible with which I’m familiar.

Good grief. Even the computer’s spell check tries to change His Name to lower case.

To capitalize those pronouns is a way to honor our God. When Jewish people write about Him, they leave the “o” out of “God”, as in “G-d.” This is because the Name is holy. When my grandmother was alive and living in Israel, she would have a friend write for her. That friend consistently abbreviated G-d. (I still have those letters written in a stranger’s hand but expressing the heart of my grandmother!)

(Side note - There is another reason to hyphenate His Name, however I don’t understand all those implications. If His full name is used and there is a chance of it being erased, or obliterated, it would disrespect Him. Therefore, the abbreviated name is used (https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/486809/jewish/Why-Write-Gd-Instead-of-G-o-d.htm)

Back to why I personally capitalize pronouns referring to the Lord –

Years ago, I was faced with making a serious choice concerning a declaration of faith. Forty plus years later I still support that significant decision. In my life following Christ, the Messiah, not only did my language become less offensive, but I try to no longer use “God” as an exclamation.

Not wanting to criticize (yet that’s how this will seem), but I cringe when I hear “Oh, my God!”. Though it would seem an appropriate response to serious or surprising situations, I’d find it more acceptable to use another phrase to express concern. This would take some practice, of course. My common exclamation (as you may have noticed) is “Good grief,” or the common Southern “Bless his heart!”

How neat would it be if a conversation balloon would appear above my head, as in the comics, whenever I speak. Folks would see my emphasis exactly when talking about Him! Emphasis on the Pronouns!

The Bible capitalizes pronouns that relate to the Lord. That’s good enough for me.

Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.