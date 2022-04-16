Tammy C. Woolley: Back to Basics: Discrimination

Just about everybody, whether they are an employer or not, knows that it is against the law to "discriminate" against an applicant or employee. But to "discriminate" means only to "differentiate" or "distinguish."

Even in the workplace, certain forms of "discrimination" are legal. For example, an employer can legally "discriminate" against people with insufficient job-related experience, or who don't show up for work on a regular basis, or who embezzle funds. Fair enough.

It's even legal to discriminate unfairly in some circumstances – such as when the boss promotes his son even though there are others who are better suited to the job. It is unfair but legal.

"Discrimination" is illegal under federal law only if Congress says it is. Here is the discrimination that Congress has said is illegal:

Race. Treating someone differently because of their race.

Sex. Treating someone differently because of their sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation or gender identity.

National origin. Treating someone differently because of the country from which they came.

Religion. Treating someone differently because of their religion, religious beliefs or lack of religious belief. Employers must also make reasonable accommodations for employees' religious needs that conflict with work requirements, unless doing so would be an "undue hardship."

Color. This is exactly what it sounds like - treating someone differently because of the color of their skin. This could include discriminating against persons of color - regardless of their race or nationality - or discriminating against those who don't have "enough" color.

Discrimination based on race, sex, national origin, religion or color violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In addition to Title VII, there are other federal laws that prohibit employment discrimination.

Disability. The Americans with Disabilities Act makes it unlawful for an employer to discriminate against a "qualified individual" who has a disability or who has an "association" with a person with a disability.

If the person with the disability is an employee or applicant, he or she must be able to perform the "essential functions of the job" with or without a reasonable accommodation.

The ADA protects people with actual disabilities, perceived disabilities (for example, the employer incorrectly believes that the person is an alcoholic), and a history of a disability (for example, a person who had cancer but it is in remission).

Genetic Information. The Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act prohibits employers from requesting employees' "genetic information" or discriminating against employees based on their "genetic information."

Age. The Age Discrimination in Employment Act prohibits discrimination based on age for individuals who are 40 years old or older. It gives no protection to people under age 40, and there is no upper limit. The latter means that an employer can't terminate even a 95-year-old employee because of age. More realistically, the ADEA also prohibits mandatory retirement based on age, with some limited exceptions.

Title VII, the ADA and the GINA all apply to employers with 15 or more employees. The ADEA applies to employers with 20 or more employees.

The Equal Pay Act prohibits sex discrimination in pay or compensation. It applies to virtually all employers, regardless of size. Pay discrimination based on sex also violates Title VII, as does pay discrimination based on race, national origin, religion or color.

Union sympathies or activity. Under the National Labor Relations Act, it is an unfair labor practice for an employer to discriminate based on an employee's sympathy for unions or for the employee's union-related activity or membership.

It's important to note that many states, and even cities and counties, have their own anti-discrimination laws. Sometimes those laws give employees more rights than the employees have under federal law. This is why your lawyer tells you that employers should be aware of any applicable state or local laws where they operate.

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent post on the award-winning blog, “Employment and Labor Insider,” of which my colleague, Robin Shea, is proprietor.