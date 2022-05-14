Tammy C. Woolley: Back to Basics: Retaliation

Just about every state or federal employment law has an anti-retaliation provision, which is intended to protect individuals who pursue their rights under the law, assist others in pursuing their rights, or oppose employer practices that they believe violate the law.

Under federal law, a person claiming retaliation must prove three things: (1) they engaged in legally protected activity; (2) the employer took "materially adverse action" against them; and (3) there is a "causal connection" between the protected activity and the adverse action.

Protected activity. Legally protected activity can include participation (such as filing a charge of discrimination) or opposition (such as complaining internally about discrimination).

If the protected activity is "oppositional," the employee will not be protected unless the belief that discrimination occurred - and the manner in which the opposition is expressed - are reasonable. By contrast, "participation" activity is protected even if it is not reasonable.

Materially adverse action. The most obvious examples of “materially adverse action” would be discharge or demotion. Other actions, however, can also be considered "materially adverse."

In the 2006 decision Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway Co. v. White, the U. S. Supreme Court held that assigning an employee who complained about alleged sexual harassment and discriminatory behavior less favorable job duties but with no reduction in pay, and then suspending her without pay for 37 days but reinstating her with full back pay, were both "materially adverse" actions which could deter a reasonable person from engaging in protected activity.

"Materially adverse action" can occur before the individual is employed (for example, an applicant not hired by Employer B because he filed a charge against Employer A) or after the individual's employment has ended (for example, an employer providing a negative job reference about a former employee).

It can also be directed at someone close to the employee, such as a spouse or “significant other.” If the employer does that, then both the employee who engaged in the protected activity and the "significant other" would have valid retaliation claims against the employer.

Causal connection. To prove a "causal connection" between the protected activity and the adverse action, there has to be some evidence that the adverse action was taken because of the protected activity, and not for some other reason. Guidance issued by the EEOC in 2016 provides some good examples of facts that might show a causal connection:

» Short time elapsed between protected activity and adverse action

» Oral or written comments from a supervisor indicating a retaliatory motive

» "Similarly situated" employees were treated more favorably

Legally, the employee must show that "but for" the protected activity, the employer would not have taken the adverse action.

Retaliation has been the most common type of EEOC charge for quite some time, and was included in more than 50 percent of all charges filed in Fiscal Years 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Retaliation claims have also been considered an "enforcement priority" by the EEOC.

Tammy C. Woolley is senior counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent post on the award-winning blog, “Employment and Labor Insider,” of which my colleague, Robin Shea, is proprietor.