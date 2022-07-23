Tammy C. Woolley: Back to Basics: The Fair Labor Standards Act (minimum wage)

The Fair Labor Standards Act is a federal law that sets the minimum standards for minimum wage, overtime and child labor. This article will focus on the minimum wage requirements.

FLSA minimum wage provisions are considered the “floor” because many states, cities and counties have a higher minimum wage than the FLSA minimum of $7.25 an hour.

Employers must pay employees in those states or localities the highest applicable minimum wage. If an employee is “non-exempt” and covered only by the FLSA, the employer must pay at least the federal minimum wage ($7.25 an hour) for each hour worked. For example, the FLSA requires an employer to pay a non-exempt employee who works 40 hours in a workweek gross wages of at least $290 for that week ($7.25 times 40).

While it may sound straightforward, there are common mistakes made by employers, including the following:

Not paying for all “hours worked.” If an employee’s hourly rate is close to the minimum, and the employer doesn’t pay all of the employee’s “hours worked,” then the employee’s regular hourly rate for the workweek could calculate below the minimum because minimum wage compliance is determined by dividing the total of all straight time wages paid for the workweek by the total of all hours worked during that same workweek. The result must be $7.25 or higher.

This fact sheet from the U.S. Department of Labor has more information about determining what are “hours worked”: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/fact-sheets/22-flsa-hours-worked.

Improper deductions. Some things can be deducted from an employee’s pay, and some can’t. If an employer makes wage deductions that shouldn’t have been made (for example, for required safety equipment or required uniforms), then the effect of those improper deductions might be that the employee’s regular rate calculates below the minimum.

Off-clock work. While not a “mistake,” a few bad apple employers may not allow employees to record all of their hours worked. Even worse, the employees are often low-wage workers, so it is very easy for the off-clock work to bring the employee’s hourly rate below the minimum when unrecorded time is factored in.

Even ethical employers need to watch out for off-clock work, sometimes from their best employees. A dedicated non-exempt employee who stays late one evening to help out in a crunch but doesn’t put the time down, saying, “Oh, I was happy to do it – no problem!” could be putting the employer at risk for a minimum wage violation because the definition of compensable time is so broad.

Lazy recording of time. Employers and employees can both be guilty of this. Here's an example.

The standard workweek is 40 hours, or eight hours a day, five days a week. The supervisor is in a bind, and the employee works through his lunch hour each day to get the task done . . . and doesn’t take time off in that same workweek to offset the lost lunch hours.

At the end of the week, the employee without thinking fills out his time card as 8-8-8-8-8, total of 40 hours, same as always. But this week he actually worked 45 hours. That may not take his regular hourly pay rate below the minimum wage, but it could.