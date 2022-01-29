Tammy C. Woolley: Biden's Supreme Court nominee - Who will she be?

Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court effective sometime this summer "assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed."
The announcement was made formally yesterday with the President saying that, “I’ve been studying candidates' backgrounds and writings, I've made no decision except one: the person I nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity - and that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It's long overdue, in my view,"
The contenders: The following are the names being tossed around as likely candidates:
Michelle Childs. Judge Michelle Childs of South Carolina was recently nominated by President Biden to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Judge Childs has the advantage of an endorsement from House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), who was a huge help to then-candidate Joe Biden in getting the Democratic nomination for president.
According to news reports, though, Judge Childs may not yet have enough experience to make it to the Supreme Court. The top two prospects are reportedly Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the D.C. Circuit (successor to now-Attorney General Merrick Garland) and Justice Leondra Kruger of the California Supreme Court.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Judge Jackson clerked for Justice Breyer back in the day, so I'm sure that is a point in her favor. She's also Harvard undergrad (magna cum laude) and Harvard Law (cum laude). She's been on the D.C. Circuit only since June 2021 (appointed by President Biden), but she was a federal district court judge for about nine years before that (appointed by President Obama).
She has also been in private practice and a federal public defender, and has served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
Justice Leondra Kruger. Leondra Kruger has been an associate justice on the California Supreme Court since 2015, having been nominated by then-Gov. Jerry Brown (D). She is Harvard undergrad (magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa), Yale Law (editor in chief of the Yale Law Journal) and clerked for Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.
In addition to being in private practice, she served in the U.S. Solicitor General's office toward the end of the George W. Bush Administration and into the Obama Administration, and also as deputy assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel.
Biden remarked that he would “invite senators from both parties to offer their ideas and points of view. I'll also consult with leading scholars and lawyers. And I'm fortunate to have advising me in this selection process, Vice President Kamala Harris… an exceptional lawyer, former attorney general of the state of California, former member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.”
Biden stated that he planned to make his decision concerning a nominee before the end of February and asked that the Senate move on his choice “promptly.”
Tammy C. Woolley is senior counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent post on the award-winning blog, “Employment and Labor Insider,” of which my colleague, Robin Shea, is proprietor.