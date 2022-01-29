Tammy C. Woolley: Biden's Supreme Court nominee - Who will she be?

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Judge Jackson clerked for Justice Breyer back in the day, so I'm sure that is a point in her favor. She's also Harvard undergrad (magna cum laude) and Harvard Law (cum laude). She's been on the D.C. Circuit only since June 2021 (appointed by President Biden), but she was a federal district court judge for about nine years before that (appointed by President Obama).

She has also been in private practice and a federal public defender, and has served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

Justice Leondra Kruger. Leondra Kruger has been an associate justice on the California Supreme Court since 2015, having been nominated by then-Gov. Jerry Brown (D). She is Harvard undergrad (magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa), Yale Law (editor in chief of the Yale Law Journal) and clerked for Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

In addition to being in private practice, she served in the U.S. Solicitor General's office toward the end of the George W. Bush Administration and into the Obama Administration, and also as deputy assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel.