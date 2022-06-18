Tammy C. Woolley: COVID testing no longer required for inbound flights to US

As a result of a new order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, international air passengers to the United States will no longer have to be tested for COVID-19 or show documentation of recovery from COVID before boarding, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship.

The CDC, however, continues to require that foreign nationals provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID.

The CDC also recommends – but no longer requires – that all travelers boarding flights to the United States be tested for COVID-19 no more than three days before their scheduled departures, and that they not travel if they are sick.

In support of its order, the CDC stated that as of June 9, 2022, 70.9% of the U.S. population 5 years of age and older have received the primary series of COVID vaccination. In addition, booster shots are recommended for and available to individuals 5 years of age and older; second booster shots are recommended for adults ages 50 years or older and individuals ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The new rules took effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, June 12.

As pandemic conditions and medical remedies evolve, the order reflects a change in the CDC’s approach to dealing with the virus.

The prior rule

The prior CDC rule required the following:

» That all international travelers inbound to the United States (including vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents) present proof of a negative COVID test taken no earlier than one day before their planned departures, or proof of recovery from COVID.

» That unvaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents, in addition, present proof of purchase of a viral test to be taken upon entry into the United States.

» That foreign nationals present proof that they were fully vaccinated against COVID.

The CDC has said that it “continues to evaluate the latest science and state of the pandemic and will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the situation changes.”

FDA: Two COVID-19 vaccinations safe and effective for children 6 months and older

Earlier this week, an expert panel convened by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted and unanimously stated that two vaccines, made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are safe and effective for children ages 6 months and older, specifically stating that the benefits of Moderna’s vaccine outweigh its risks for kids ages 6 months through 5 years of age, and that the benefits of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine outweigh risks for children ages 6 months through 4 years.

Meanwhile, Florida state officials have announced that Florida won't order doses of the COVID vaccine for children under 5 years old, making it the only state that hasn't pre-ordered the new vaccines.

Tammy C. Woolley is senior counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent Legal Bulletin written by my colleague Will Krasnow and published to our clients.