Tammy C. Woolley: Do women have to be overqualified for top position?

The confirmation hearings for President Biden’s nominee for the United States Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, were held last week, marking a historic moment for our country. If she is confirmed, Judge Jackson will be the first Black woman, the sixth woman and the third Black justice to be on the Supreme Court.

For nearly two centuries, the Court’s bench consisted exclusively of white men—of the 120 Supreme Court justices since its creation, 115 have been men and 117 have been white.

Before Judge Jackson was even nominated, she was being denigrated. The criticism was first directed at President Biden for pronouncing that his pick was going to be a black female judicial scholar, claiming the announcement was “offensive” and a disservice to Black women because he should pick the “most qualified.” One commentator even alluded to the notion that no Black woman can actually be the most qualified. Some in Congress even said that the President is filling a quota.

The specific criticism started immediately after Judge Jackson was nominated, with some asking for the release of her LSAT score. I don’t recall that the topic of LSAT scores came up during the confirmation process for the last three SCOTUS nominees. Others proclaimed that because she graduated from Harvard Law, she’s an elitist. Meanwhile, all but one of the current Justices attended Harvard or Yale Law School.

All this begs the question -Is Judge Jackson being held to an impossible standard?

Yes! There is a huge body of research that indicates female candidates often work twice as hard to reach the top of any field. And for minority women it is exponentially higher. Despite Judge Jackson’s stellar legal resume, impeccable education, varied legal experience and notable judicial insights, there will still be criticism.

I am reminded by what Brené Brown discussed in her book, “Daring Greatly” and how she coped with the criticism around her first Ted Talk. She was inspired by Teddy Roosevelt’s speech in 1910, which seems apropos here:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”

Judge Jackson is bravely in the arena. She has, as many women, more than earned her place. Over the years, she has been “marred by dust and sweat and blood, but strives valiantly.” Most importantly, she “knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if [s]he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”

I don’t think Judge Jackson will fail. The battles she has triumphed have more than prepared her for this moment. And, to those spectators not in the arena, criticizing from afar — I can’t hear you!

Tammy C. Woolley is senior counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent post on the Firm’s blog, “Sharpen Your Focus,” by my colleague Punam Rogers.