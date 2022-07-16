Tammy C. Woolley: EEOC update to COVID guidance

This week, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated its guidance on COVID-19 and the laws that the agency enforces.

Not much is new, but here is a quick summary.

Employers can ask for a doctor’s note before letting an employee return to work after having COVID, or they can forgo the doctor’s note and rely on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Employers can require a COVID viral test when deciding whether employees are safe to be in the workplace, but it must be “job-related and consistent with business necessity.”

Justifications could include level of community transmission of COVID, “the degree to which breakthrough infections are possible for employees who are ‘up to date’ on vaccinations,” and the like.

Antibody testing is still illegal.

COVID screening of job applicants can’t be done until a conditional offer of employment has been made.

It is ok to screen even pre-offer applicants if the employer screens everybody who enters the workplace, and the applicants are entering to complete job applications or for interviews.

If an offeree tests positive but is needed immediately, the employer can withdraw the offer, if (1) “CDC guidance recommends the person not be in proximity to others,” and (2) “the job requires proximity to others.” Even then, the EEOC says, the employer should consider accommodations, such as delaying the start date or letting the offeree work remotely.

An employer can’t postpone the start date for an employee without COVID who may be “vulnerable” because older, pregnant, or with a disability.

If an employee can’t use Personal Protective Equipment or wear a mask because of a disability or religious belief, the employer should accommodate if doing so will not be an undue hardship.

Employees are responsible for letting their employers know that they need reasonable accommodation.

It’s a good idea for employers to let all employees know that reasonable accommodations are possible and how to make requests for accommodation. This applies to COVID accommodations and to vaccination accommodations.

It’s illegal to keep older workers out of the workplace because of the fear that they are vulnerable to COVID.

It doesn’t violate the EEO laws for an employer to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID, as long as the employer considers reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities, pregnancy, or religious objections.

Employers may need to adjust their vaxx mandates if the mandates have a disparate impact on employees in certain protected groups.

Employers have to keep employees’ vaxx information confidential.

There is no limit on the value of incentives an employer can offer to employees who get vaccinated, as long as the vaccines are administered by a third party (not an agent of the employer). If the employer or its agent administers the vaccines, the incentives “may not be so substantial as to be coercive.”