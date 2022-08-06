Tammy C. Woolley: Employee fired for sleepwalking has no disability discrimination claim:

Recently, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of an employee’s disability discrimination claim, holding that even if “somnambulism” is a disability, an employee who sleepwalks uninvited into the hotel room of her co-worker has no claim of disability discrimination.

Jennifer Harkey, an employee of NextGen Healthcare Inc., attended an out-of-town sales conference in St. Louis in October 2018. After dinner with a female co-worker, she returned to her hotel room. A male co-worker, who had the room next door to Ms. Harkey, returned to his room around midnight. Shortly thereafter, there was a knock on his door.

The co-worker opened the door, and Ms. Harkey was there wearing nothing but a black cotton robe. As she entered the room, the co-worker asked what she was doing, but she did not respond. Instead, she crawled into a made bed, “pulled the sheets all the way up to her face,” and became nonresponsive.

The co-worker, who was married and understandably concerned about having a barely-dressed woman in his room, contacted his supervisor and the human resources director, who tried to wake Ms. Harkey but without success.

Eventually, hotel security came to the room, managed to awaken Ms. Harkey, and returned her to her room. As security escorted her back to her room, Ms. Harkey was very apologetic and embarrassed. The co-worker admitted that Ms. Harkey never made a sexual advance toward him.

The next morning Ms. Harkey was asked to meet the HR director at which time she was placed on paid administrative leave. That same day, Ms. Harkey contacted a diagnostician to discuss the situation, but the next available appointment was not until two weeks later. Without waiting for the outcome of Ms. Harkey’s medical examination, NextGen terminated her employment. She was later diagnosed as having somnambulism, also known as “sleep walking disorder.”

Ms. Harkey sued NextGen, alleging that her termination violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act. A federal district court judge granted summary judgment to NextGen, finding that Ms. Harkey “fail[ed] to meet the requirements of proving a disability” and “fail[ed] to show evidence that she was subject to an adverse employment decision because of her sleepwalking.”

Rather, the court said, NextGen fired Ms. Harkey for “misconduct”: a legitimate, nondiscriminatory reason that was not pretextual. Ms. Harkey appealed to the Fifth Circuit.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed the lower court decision, comparing Ms. Harkey’s termination with similar facts in two previous cases involving employees who were terminated for outbursts that were arguably caused by their disabilities (post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder).

In both cases, the Fifth Circuit found that the employees’ medical conditions did not preclude the employer from taking action against them based on their misconduct. Similarly, the panel said, even if Ms. Harkey’s sleepwalking disorder was a disability within the meaning of the ADA, NextGen terminated her employment because of what she did when she was sleepwalking, not because she had a sleepwalking disorder.