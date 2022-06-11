Tammy C. Woolley: FMLA ‘interference’ doesn't require denial of leave

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit issued an opinion last week holding that a claim for "interference" under the Family and Medical Leave Act does not require a finding that the employee was actually denied leave. Any words or actions that would discourage an employee from taking leave will be enough.

She said, he said

Salvatore Ziccarelli was employed with the Cook County Sheriff's Department in Illinois. He had several medical conditions, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. In September 2016, he asked his FMLA leave manager about taking time off for recommended PTSD treatment. He had about four weeks of FMLA leave remaining in the annual leave period.

The leave manager said that Ziccarelli asked for leave for several months, and that she told him he didn't have that much FMLA leave left. She said she told him if he used leave he didn't have, he would be charged for his absences once the FMLA leave was exhausted, and that he could not take FMLA leave he didn't have.

The court said that if the leave administrator's account was correct, then there was no FMLA interference.

But according to Ziccarelli, he had asked for a total of eight weeks' leave, using all of his remaining FMLA leave, plus his sick and annual leave. He alleged that the leave administrator told him, "you've taken serious amounts of FMLA . . . . don't take any more FMLA. If you do so, you will be disciplined." Fearing he would be fired, Ziccarelli decided to retire and did not take the FMLA leave.

A federal district court granted summary judgment to the sheriff's department on Ziccarelli's FMLA interference claim because Ziccarelli was never actually denied FMLA leave.

But the Seventh Circuit said that Ziccarelli was entitled to a jury trial on his interference claim because there was a "genuine issue of material fact" as to whether the leave administrator had unlawfully discouraged him from taking FMLA leave.

Since their stories were so different on this key point, a jury - rather than a judge - would have to decide who was telling the truth.

"Interference" doesn't require a denial

The FMLA says that it is unlawful for an employer "to interfere with, restrain, or deny the exercise of or the attempt to exercise, any right provided under" the FMLA.

According to the Seventh Circuit, use of "or" means that it is unlawful either to "interfere with" or to "restrain," or to "deny." If a plaintiff had to show a denial in every case, there would be no need to include the words "interfere with" or "restrain."

The court noted that the FMLA regulations indicate that "to interfere with," "to restrain," and "to deny" are three different types of unlawful acts. One significant part of the regulations says, "Interfering with the exercise of an employee's rights would include, for example, not only refusing to authorize FMLA leave, but discouraging an employee from using such leave."

Tammy C. Woolley is senior counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent post on the award-winning blog, “Employment and Labor Insider,” of which my colleague, Robin Shea, is proprietor.