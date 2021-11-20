Tammy C. Woolley: Georgia court rules ‘idiopathic’ workers’ compensation defense still viable

The “idiopathic defense” to workers’ compensation claims is still a viable one, according to a recent decision from the Georgia Court of Appeals.
“Idiopathic,” as defined by the Georgia Court of Appeals, means “injuries sustained at work that are unrelated to, or do not occur while engaged in, work.” A compensable claim in Georgia requires the employee to prove that he or she sustained an injury by accident which arose out of and in the course of employment.
When it comes to a fall at work, the question of compensability usually turns on whether the fall and resulting injury “arose out of” the employment. An injury arises out of employment when a reasonable person, after considering the circumstances, would perceive a “causal connection” between the conditions under which the employee must work and the resulting injury.
Examples of falls at work that have been found compensable can be found in Cartersville City Schools v. Johnson and Frett v. State Farm Employee Workers’ Compensation https://www.constangy.net/nr_images/frett-v-state-farm.pdf. In Cartersville, the Court held that a teacher’s knee injury incurred after she fell when trying to maneuver around desks and to the front of the classroom was compensable because the necessary movements and the configuration of her classroom contributed to the stress on her knee, resulting in the injury.
In Frett, the employee decided to take her lunch break in the employer’s break room. While preparing her lunch, she slipped in some water on the floor and was injured. Although the injury occurred during a break and the fall was not related directly to work activities, her injury was found to be compensable.
According to the Court, preparation of Frett’s lunch was reasonably necessary to sustain her comfort at work and therefore incidental to her employment.
Given the findings in Cartersville and Frett that “walking and falling” is compensable, Georgia employers wondered whether there was still a viable idiopathic defense to workers’ compensation claims based on falls that occurred at work, but not due to any work hazard.
The Georgia Court of Appeals recent decision in Stoker v. Walker County Board of Education has provided more guidance, ruling that when an employee has fallen on the employer’s premises, but not because of any discernable hazard in the work environment, the injury may not be compensable.
The claimant in Stoker was a substitute teacher injured while leading her class down a flat straight hallway to the cafeteria. Stoker testified that she did not trip over anything, did not slip in any substance on the floor, and did not know why she fell.
The Court of Appeals found that Ms. Stoker failed to meet her burden of proving by a preponderance of evidence that her injury arose out of her employment. It is not enough to show that the injury occurred while the claimant was at work. The Court went on to explain that an injury that is peculiar to the individual or arises spontaneously from an obscure or unknown cause, and has no causal connection to workplace activity or conditions, is idiopathic and not an injury arising out of employment.
The Stoker decision sends a clear message that workers’ compensation claimants in Georgia must prove that their falls and resulting injuries arose out of the employment.
Tammy C. Woolley is senior counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent Legal Bulletin written by my colleague Amanda Harper and published to our clients.