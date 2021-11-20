Tammy C. Woolley: Georgia court rules ‘idiopathic’ workers’ compensation defense still viable

In Frett, the employee decided to take her lunch break in the employer’s break room. While preparing her lunch, she slipped in some water on the floor and was injured. Although the injury occurred during a break and the fall was not related directly to work activities, her injury was found to be compensable.

According to the Court, preparation of Frett’s lunch was reasonably necessary to sustain her comfort at work and therefore incidental to her employment.

Given the findings in Cartersville and Frett that “walking and falling” is compensable, Georgia employers wondered whether there was still a viable idiopathic defense to workers’ compensation claims based on falls that occurred at work, but not due to any work hazard.

The Georgia Court of Appeals recent decision in Stoker v. Walker County Board of Education has provided more guidance, ruling that when an employee has fallen on the employer’s premises, but not because of any discernable hazard in the work environment, the injury may not be compensable.

The claimant in Stoker was a substitute teacher injured while leading her class down a flat straight hallway to the cafeteria. Stoker testified that she did not trip over anything, did not slip in any substance on the floor, and did not know why she fell.