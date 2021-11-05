Tammy C. Woolley: OSHA’s standard on COVID vaccinations takes effect

Yesterday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued its Emergency Temporary Standard on COVID vaccinations.

Most employers with 100 or more employees will have to require their employees to get vaccinated, or wear masks and get tested weekly. Although the ETS is effective immediately, it will not be enforced until Dec. 5, will be in effect for six months, and exempts certain employees whose exposure to others would be limited.

Here are some of the highlights.

What about state OSHA plans?

States with OSHA-approved state plans are required to adopt the ETS or a standard that is as effective as the ETS within 30 days. If not, OSHA may begin the process to withdraw its approval of the state plan and resume federal jurisdiction in the state.

What about states with bans on vaccine mandates or masking?

OSHA takes the position that the OSH Act preempts state laws addressing an issue covered by an OSHA standard, and therefore these bans are not enforceable. But look for lots of litigation on this issue.

Are any employers with 100 or more employees not “covered” by the ETS?