Tammy C. Woolley: Pride: More than a single month

As Pride Month draws to a close, employers should focus on how to create a more inclusive workplace throughout the year.

Lawyers are taught that Supreme Court justices represent the pinnacle of our field. They are legal scholars not swayed by public opinion or politics of the day, but rather guided by concepts like stare decisis — “to stand by things decided” in Latin.

It is considered the bedrock of the legal principle that legal issues are determined according to precedent. Precedent decisions have profound meaning for lawyers. They provide certainty to not only how we view the law, but also how citizens can rely on rights conferred to them. The Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, offers the ultimate certainty because its opinions provide precedents that no other court can ignore or overrule. Until now.

As Pride month winds down, many in the LGTBQ+ community are concerned about how the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health will impact their rights.

Past decisions that have granted access to contraceptives or the right to engage in consensual same-sex relations, as well as same-sex marriage, may be at risk. While there are no cases in the pipeline challenging these decisions today, after the Dobb’s decision, the concept of precedent or settled law seems, well unsettled.

Each year Pride month is a celebration of Supreme Court decisions that have conferred specific rights upon which the LGTBQ+ community has come to rely. The Dobbs decision has set in motion a level of uncertainty that I am sure our Framers did not contemplate.

Even with the Dobbs in our rearview mirror, we need to continue to celebrate, reflect and work together to ensure the rights of LGBTQ+ community are not only preserved, but expanded

Each year in June, we not only participate in Pride Month activities, but also celebrate key legal decisions that coincidentally have anniversaries in June. For instance, in June 2015, the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution guarantees a right to same-sex marriage. In June 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights of 1964 protects LGBTQ+ employees from workplace discrimination. On June 28, we commemorate and honor the 1969 Stonewall uprising, where New York City police raided a gay nightclub, triggering a wave of protests and catalyzing the fight for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States.

So, beyond adding rainbows to corporate graphics, recognizing Pride month offers a reminder for employers to take intentional steps to ensure diversity and inclusion across your workplace. Here are some suggestions of what employers can do:

» Conduct an in-depth review of your policies and procedures and make sure the rights of LGBTQ+ employees are fully protected and clearly enunciated.

» Provide updated training. Many employers let workplace training slide during the COVID epidemic – and the Bostok decision and new guidance from the EEOC in 2021 may mean your managers and employees may not be aware of current requirements.

» Watch for new developments. Changes to the roster of commissioners mean that the EEOC will likely soon have a Democratic majority and a more activist approach to worker protections.

Tammy C. Woolley is senior counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a post on the firm’s blog, “Sharpen Your Focus,” by my colleague Punam Rogers.