Tammy C. Woolley: The $450,000 workplace birthday party

True story: An employer had a tradition of throwing a birthday party for its employees on their special day.

Unlike his co-workers, “Bob” didn't want anyone celebrating his birthday. Ever since his childhood birthday when his parents were divorcing, he would have a panic attack if he were honored at a birthday party.

The Friday before his birthday, he explained to the office manager that he preferred not to have a birthday party because it would be upsetting to him. The office manager led him to believe she'd take care of it.

But the office manager forgot to cancel his birthday party before she went out of town.

On his special day, Bob came to work. At lunch, he saw the break room decorated with streamers and a big cake on the table. His heart started palpitating. He left the building, got into his car, and sent a message to his office manager, who was still out of town, and told her he was "a little upset" the party had not been canceled. He returned to work after his lunch hour.

Later that afternoon, the office manager told Bob's supervisor he'd asked her to cancel the party, she had forgotten to do it, and he wanted to talk with her. The supervisor decided to meet with Bob first, and asked the director of business operations to join her.

In the meeting with the supervisor and DBO, Bob felt another anxiety attack coming on. He had been taught to clench his fists and open and close his eyes to fight off the attack. The supervisor and DBO didn't know this, and tried to get him to open up about his feelings. Bob's face got red, and he told them, "Silence. Please be quiet."

He started shaking. Not understanding his behavior, both got scared and left the room. When they returned, they told Bob he needed turn in his key fob and leave, which he did without objection. He later apologized.

The supervisor and DBO then called the chief operating officer and told her what had happened, telling her they were afraid and felt unsafe around Bob. The COO decided that Bob's behavior violated the company's policy against workplace violence.

So Bob got fired for workplace violence. Technically, threatening behavior.

Bob had a genuine, diagnosed, preexisting anxiety disorder.

Last month, after only 90 minutes of deliberation, a jury awarded Bob $450,000 ($150,000 in front and back pay, plus $300,000 in emotional distress damages) in his lawsuit brought under the Kentucky Civil Rights Act, finding that Bob was a qualified individual with a disability, and he was discharged because of his disability.

Assuming the company was unaware of Bob’s anxiety disorder, how could this have been handled better from a disability discrimination/ accommodation standpoint?

» First, an employer should not get bent out of shape if an employee doesn't want to have a workplace birthday party.

» Second, I am sure it seemed odd to the supervisor and DBO that Bob sat in his car during his entire party. But it wasn't long afterward that the office manager explained the whole situation. At that point, the matter should have been dropped.

» Third, based on Bob's unusual behavior, wouldn't it have made sense to send him for an evaluation before firing him? To be on the safe side, they could still keep him out of work.

If he was determined to be a threat, they could take appropriate action at that time. But if they learned he had an anxiety disorder and he was not a danger to anybody, they might have been able to offer him the reasonable accommodation of . . . no annual birthday party in his honor! Probably not an undue hardship.

Tammy C. Woolley is senior counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent post on the award-winning blog, “Employment and Labor Insider,” of which my colleague, Robin Shea, is proprietor.