Tammy C. Woolley: Vax mandate FAQs

This week’s vaccine wisdom (subject to change at any time).
Is my company required to mandate vaccinations for employees?
Possibly. Apart from the mandate for federal employees, there are three types of COVID vaccination mandates from the federal government that apply to employers:
Private sector employers of 100 or more employees may be covered by an Emergency Temporary Standard issued on Nov. 5 by OSHA. The ETS requires covered employers to either require employee vaccination (with limited exceptions), or to give employees the choice between vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing.
NOTE: As of Nov. 6, the OSHA ETS has been stayed nationwide, which means it currently cannot take effect.
Federal contractors may be covered by vaccination guidelines issued by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force and Executive Order 14042 issued by President Biden on Sept. 9. The contractor guidance currently requires all “covered contract employees” to be “fully vaccinated” by Jan. 18, 2022, with only employees who need reasonable accommodations for medical conditions or religious beliefs allowed to opt out.
NOTE: As of Nov. 30, the federal contractor guidance has been preliminarily enjoined in the states of Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee, but it is still in effect in all other states.
Health care employers who receive Medicare or Medicaid funds may be covered by a vaccine mandate issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The CMS regulation does not give these employees the option to be unvaccinated unless they qualify for a medical or religious reasonable accommodation.
NOTE: As a result of two court decisions issued this week, the CMS mandate was preliminarily enjoined nationwide and is not in effect until further notice.
Employers who are not covered by a federal vaccine mandate should check applicable state law before deciding how to proceed. Some states have imposed vaccine mandates, while others have enacted legislation outlawing most employer vaccine mandates.
In most jurisdictions, employers who are not covered by a federal vaccine mandate are free to impose a strict vaccine mandate (with exceptions only for reasonable accommodation), a “soft” mandate that allows employees to opt out for any reason with regular testing and other precautions, or no mandate at all.
My company is covered by one of the federal vaccine mandates, but we have operations in a state that has outlawed vaccine mandates. What should we do?
If the applicable federal mandate has not been stayed or enjoined by a court, then the federal law would presumably take precedence over state law. But if your federal mandate is not in effect, then you would have to comply with the law in your state unless or until the courts issue a ruling upholding the federal mandate.
My company is covered by one of the federal mandates that was put on hold by the courts. Should we be doing anything while we wait for the courts to issue a final decision?
Yes! The best course seems to be to do everything you can to be ready, but without “going live.” For example, if you are covered by the OSHA ETS, review this “to-do” list from the OSHA website https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/OPA/newsletter/2021/11/key-dates-v2.pdf.
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel in the Opelika, Alabama, office of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com. This article is adapted from a recent post on the award-winning blog, “Employment and Labor Insider,” of which my colleague, Robin Shea, is proprietor.