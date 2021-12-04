Tammy C. Woolley: Vax mandate FAQs

Health care employers who receive Medicare or Medicaid funds may be covered by a vaccine mandate issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The CMS regulation does not give these employees the option to be unvaccinated unless they qualify for a medical or religious reasonable accommodation.

NOTE: As a result of two court decisions issued this week, the CMS mandate was preliminarily enjoined nationwide and is not in effect until further notice.

Employers who are not covered by a federal vaccine mandate should check applicable state law before deciding how to proceed. Some states have imposed vaccine mandates, while others have enacted legislation outlawing most employer vaccine mandates.

In most jurisdictions, employers who are not covered by a federal vaccine mandate are free to impose a strict vaccine mandate (with exceptions only for reasonable accommodation), a “soft” mandate that allows employees to opt out for any reason with regular testing and other precautions, or no mandate at all.

My company is covered by one of the federal vaccine mandates, but we have operations in a state that has outlawed vaccine mandates. What should we do?