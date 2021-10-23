Tammy C. Woolley: Zoom sued for (allegedly) mishandling recruitment of DACA recipient

According to the lawsuit, Ramirez Ruiz tried to dodge the question multiple times, not wanting to share his specific immigration status and knowing that he was not required to share anything other than he was legally authorized to work in the U.S. However, he finally disclosed that he was a DACA recipient.

The recruiter responded, “Ooh, that might be an issue,” telling Ramirez Ruiz that he would check out the issue internally before sending his resume to a hiring manager. Two days later he received an email from the recruiter saying, “[It] does not look like we can move forward due to immigration.” Ramirez Ruiz sought a further explanation from the recruiter but did not receive a response.

The allegations in the lawsuit provide helpful guidance to employers. Although the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 allows employers to ask whether an applicant is legally authorized to work in the U. S. and whether sponsorship is required, the recruiters in this case allegedly went far beyond that, asking whether Ramirez Ruiz was a U.S. citizen, a permanent resident, and the program under which he was authorized to work.

After he disclosed he was a DACA recipient, he was told that might be an issue and was ultimately denied employment because of his immigration status.