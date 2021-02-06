Tammy Woolley: Does cussing create a hostile work environment?

You kiss your mother with that mouth?
I recently listened to an entertaining discussion on a human resources podcast about a nasty e-mail the speaker received from a "cusser" who didn't like the fact that the speaker had expressed opposition to cussing at work. (Not all cussing – just the "every other word out of your mouth" variety.)
Anyway, the e-mail contained – you guessed it – cussing just about every other word.
All of which raises the question – does garden-variety cursing, not directed at an individual, create a hostile work environment?
There are hostile work environments, and then there are "hostile work environments" – the type that create employer liability for workplace harassment. Excessive cussing can certainly create the first type of hostile environment, in the sense that it can make the workplace unpleasant, hurt morale and create stress, but it doesn't usually create legal liability for harassment.
To create liability for discriminatory harassment, the cussing usually has to have some additional element. Cuss words based on an individual's race, sex or other protected characteristic are a problem.
Cuss words that are directed at an individual aren't good, either. And of course, obscene language that is sexual in nature can most certainly create liability for sexual harassment.
Years ago, I defended an employer against a pro se plaintiff who was a Seventh Day Adventist. Among other things, the plaintiff claimed religious harassment because his boss frequently said "GD" as an expletive.
Although the language was not directed at the plaintiff, it was offensive to him because of his religious beliefs. It's also not uncommon to hear, in sexual harassment lawsuits, plaintiffs citing their bosses' use of the "F" word or a synonym for a female dog to describe women they don't like.
All that said, excessive cussing in the workplace is something to be discouraged. Not only is it oftentimes viewed as unprofessional, employees often perceive an unlawful hostile environment when the boss cusses too much and are more prone to file lawsuits.
Even though these lawsuits are eventually dismissed, why would any employer want to go through this trauma if it is possible to avoid it? And from a pure business/public relations standpoint, indiscriminate cursing can be embarrassing, too.
So Employers, put your workplace profanity policy in writing and train your managers and supervisors about how to respond to profanity in the workplace.
And like my Mom taught me – lead by example and delete your expletives!
Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, Alabama, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com or 205.226.5468. She thanks her Partners for their blog on this issue.