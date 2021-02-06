Tammy Woolley: Does cussing create a hostile work environment?

Years ago, I defended an employer against a pro se plaintiff who was a Seventh Day Adventist. Among other things, the plaintiff claimed religious harassment because his boss frequently said "GD" as an expletive.

Although the language was not directed at the plaintiff, it was offensive to him because of his religious beliefs. It's also not uncommon to hear, in sexual harassment lawsuits, plaintiffs citing their bosses' use of the "F" word or a synonym for a female dog to describe women they don't like.

All that said, excessive cussing in the workplace is something to be discouraged. Not only is it oftentimes viewed as unprofessional, employees often perceive an unlawful hostile environment when the boss cusses too much and are more prone to file lawsuits.

Even though these lawsuits are eventually dismissed, why would any employer want to go through this trauma if it is possible to avoid it? And from a pure business/public relations standpoint, indiscriminate cursing can be embarrassing, too.

So Employers, put your workplace profanity policy in writing and train your managers and supervisors about how to respond to profanity in the workplace.

And like my Mom taught me – lead by example and delete your expletives!

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, Alabama, and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com or 205.226.5468. She thanks her Partners for their blog on this issue.