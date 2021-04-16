Tammy Woolley: Employer gets whacked on workers' comp, FMLA overlap

On her first doctor’s visit after her injury, she was written out of work for four calendar days and then written out for even more time.

She was required to use her sick leave for her initial periods of absence. (Period of incapacity of more than three calendar days and continuing course of treatment by a health care provider, AND proof that the employer knew she was out for a medical condition. The employer is legally responsible for knowing when the FMLA might apply based on the facts available to it.)

She could not perform the essential functions of her job while she was on light duty. (Under the FMLA, employee has the choice to either take light duty or go out on FMLA leave, although choosing the latter could result in her disqualification for workers’ comp benefits.)

Based on her “essential functions” test, which she failed, she could not perform the essential functions of her job after her doctor released her to return to work. (And she still had a full 12 weeks of FMLA leave available at this point because the employer had never notified her of her rights.)

Employers – take note!

Although you are not required to let FMLA and other leaves run concurrently, it is to your advantage to do so.

Tammy C. Woolley is Senior Counsel working out of the Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP offices in Opelika, Alabama, office and can be contacted at twoolley@constangy.com or 205.226.5468.